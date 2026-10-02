UAE Cybersecurity Council And Veeam Establish Partnership To Advance The Centre Of Excellence Framework And National Cyber Resilience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership will support cyber resilience, skills development, data governance and AI-ready security capabilities across the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026 - The UAE Cybersecurity Council and Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced a partnership to strengthen cyber resilience, support capacity building, and accelerate the adoption of trusted data and AI-ready security practices across the United Arab Emirates. The partnership supports the Council's vision of advancing national cyber readiness, knowledge sharing, skills development and operational resilience.

The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation across cybersecurity training, technical exercises, resilience preparedness, research and development, and strategic stakeholder engagement. It supports initiatives focused on professional development, cyber awareness, knowledge transfer and practical capability development to help organisations prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Areas of cooperation include joint workshops, training programmes, technical working sessions, exercises and the exchange of expertise and best practices in information security and resilience.

“The UAE remains committed to building a secure, resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem,” said His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.“Our partnership with Veeam reflects the importance of trusted public-private collaboration in strengthening national cyber resilience, advancing cyber recovery capabilities and supporting the secure adoption of AI and digital technologies. Together, we will contribute to practical skills development, stronger organisational readiness and a more resilient digital future for the UAE.”

“The UAE continues to set the standard for cybersecurity leadership and innovation across the region,” said Amin Hanafieh, Regional Director, Middle East & CIS at Veeam.“We are honoured to establish a partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to help strengthen cyber resilience, advance cybersecurity skills development and support organisations in building secure, recoverable and resilient digital environments. Together, we can help organisations strengthen their recovery readiness and establish the trusted foundation needed to embrace emerging technologies and AI with confidence.”

“Across the Middle East, organisations are accelerating digital transformation, cloud adoption and AI initiatives at unprecedented speed,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, for EMEA East at Veeam.“As AI adoption increases, cyber resilience and trusted data become foundational requirements for sustainable innovation. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the UAE's cybersecurity ambitions while helping organisations build the governance, resilience and recovery capabilities required to innovate with confidence.”

The partnership aligns with the UAE Cybersecurity Council's Centre of Excellence framework, which aims to strengthen national cyber capabilities through capacity building, emerging technology development, governance initiatives and strategic public-private partnerships. The framework focuses on developing sustainable cybersecurity capabilities through training, certifications, cyber simulations, readiness exercises and innovation programmes.

As part of the Centre of Excellence, Veeam will contribute training and certification programmes, executive briefings, technical workshops and recovery exercises to the Council's national capability development priorities. Specific areas include role-based learning pathways, simulation environments, practitioner enablement programmes and initiatives to advance trusted, governed data practices across public and private sector organisations, drawing on Veeam's expertise in cyber recovery, data resilience and AI-ready security.

The partnership further reflects Veeam's long-term commitment to the UAE, including continued investment in local talent, expertise and regional delivery capabilities. Through this collaboration model, both organisations will work to support national cybersecurity priorities and deliver measurable outcomes that strengthen resilience across the UAE and the wider region.

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About UAE Cyber Security Council:

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation's legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership's vision.

About Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, compliance, privacy and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam

helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access

and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in.

Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data

after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide,

including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software

and X @veeam.