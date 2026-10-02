MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A newborn baby was allegedly abducted from the labour room of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar, with police investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage to trace the woman allegedly involved.

Police said an investigation into the alleged abduction was underway, while CCTV footage was being examined to identify and trace the woman allegedly involved in the incident.

Also Read: Newborn allegedly abducted from Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital

According to the baby's father, Hashmat, a resident of Shabqadar, he had brought his wife to LRH for treatment, where doctors admitted her to the hospital.

Hashmat said he was later informed that his wife had delivered a baby safely. However, shortly afterwards, the family was told that the newborn was missing.

The parents contacted police and other relevant authorities and continued searching for the baby, but no trace had been found so far.

The LRH administration has yet to issue a clear statement on the incident.