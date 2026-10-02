Former Pro Basketball Player Berry Randle Releases The Financial Playbook Nobody Gave You, A Plain-Language Guide To Indexed Universal Life Insurance

MENAFN - GetNews)Official logo for Empower Consultants Group, founded by Berry Randle insurance professional and founder of Empower Consultants Group explains IUL, cash value life insurance, and how to build a personal financial game plan

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Oct. 2, 2026 - Berry Randle, a former professional basketball player, Division I college coach, and founder of life insurance and financial education firm Empower Consultants Group, has released his new book, The Financial Playbook Nobody Gave You: A Guide to Indexed Universal Life, Cash Value, and Building a Financial Game Plan. The book provides a plain-language introduction to indexed universal life (IUL) insurance and cash value life insurance for people who know how to earn money but may not have been taught how different financial strategies can fit into a broader financial plan.

Randle knows that gap firsthand. Raised by a single mother who worked two jobs to support her three children, he went on to play professional basketball abroad for seven years, then worked in corporate America at Qualcomm and coached basketball at the high school and Division I college levels. Through every career, he stayed on what he calls "the financial treadmill": work, pay the bills, repeat. A chance phone call led him into the insurance industry, where he discovered how much about money he had never been taught, and how many other people had never been taught it either.

"I knew how to make money. What I didn't know was how to build wealth," said Randle. "Income is what you earn. Wealth is what you build, protect, control, and ultimately transfer. I don't want to simply tell someone to buy a product. I want people to understand the game."

Across 20 chapters, Randle brings a coach's approach to financial literacy, using recurring "Coach Berry Breakdown" sections to explain complex life insurance concepts in a format readers can follow. The book covers:



How indexed universal life insurance works, including index crediting, floors, caps, participation rates, and how premium dollars are allocated.

Building and accessing cash value, including withdrawals, policy loans, IUL's potential role in supplemental retirement income, and considerations when comparing an IUL with a 401(k). Protection and legacy, including living benefits and ways life insurance may be incorporated into long-term financial and legacy planning.

The book also gives readers a candid look at the other side of the ledger, with chapters addressing what can go wrong with an IUL, the potential costs and implications of policy loans, modified endowment contract (MEC) rules and the IRS, and considerations for determining who may or may not be suited for an IUL.

It closes by walking readers through building their own financial game plan, with a clear message: no single product should ever become the entire plan.

Book Details



Title: The Financial Playbook Nobody Gave You: A Guide to Indexed Universal Life, Cash Value, and Building a Financial Game Plan

Author: Berry Randle

Format: Paperback / eBook

Price: $27.99

ISBN: 9798900944005 Available at:

About Berry Randle

Berry Randle is a licensed insurance professional and the founder of Empower Consultants Group. A former professional basketball player, he spent seven years playing abroad before building careers in corporate America, including at Qualcomm, and in coaching at the high school and Division I college levels. He studied at San Diego State University, where his background includes Public Administration and a Certificate in Supply Chain Management. Today, he brings the lessons of the court to life insurance education, helping individuals and families understand how life insurance may support protection and long-term financial and legacy planning.

About Empower Consultants Group

Empower Consultants Group, LLC is a life insurance and financial education firm led by Berry Randle, specializing in indexed universal life, living benefits, and legacy planning. Its licensed insurance professionals help individuals and families understand life insurance options and plan for the future with clear guidance and simple next steps. To learn more or book a life insurance consultation, visit.

Disclaimer:

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Life insurance policy features, costs, and guarantees vary by insurer and product.