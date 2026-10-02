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Azerbaijan Awards Misir Mardanov With Sharaf Order - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Misir Mardanov has been awarded the“Sharaf” Order for his fruitful work in the public and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his significant contributions to science and education.
President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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