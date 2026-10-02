Crypto News: Remittix Opens Payfi Testing To 1,000 Users As Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $100,000 And Litecoin Hits Eight-Month High

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix begins a major user-testing phase for its crypto-to-bank payment platform as improving market momentum puts Bitcoin and Litecoin back in focus.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its PayFi platform to 1,000 selected holders, marking a significant step toward the planned public rollout of its crypto-to-bank payments ecosystem and the scheduled RTX token launch on November 24, 2026.









The testing phase gives invited users access to EUR and USD payment routes while the project prepares to add further fiat currencies, crypto assets and networks. Remittix is designed to let users fund transfers with supported digital assets while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts.

The product milestone arrives as Bitcoin price prediction discussions move back toward $100,000 and Litecoin trades around $69 after reaching its strongest level in approximately eight months.

Remittix Puts PayFi in the Hands of Early Users

The initial 1,000-user rollout is intended to generate direct feedback on the Remittix payment experience before wider availability. The platform supports crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto activity, with USDT and USDC available across supported networks including Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

Remittix is positioning the service for individuals, freelancers and businesses that want to move between digital assets and conventional banking without navigating multiple exchanges and withdrawal services.

The wider Remittix ecosystem is designed to bring payments, asset management, trading and earning into one connected wallet. Remittix Markets is already live and has processed more than $50 million in trading volume. The iOS wallet has recorded over 10,000 downloads, an Android release is awaiting approval, and Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and Litecoin Add Momentum to the Market Backdrop

Bitcoin recently completed a quarter with gains of more than 40%, while Citigroup raised its 12-month Bitcoin price prediction to $113,000. That forecast places a return through $100,000 inside an established institutional bull case, although it remains dependent on continued ETF inflows, liquidity and broader market strength.

Litecoin's move toward $70 has taken LTC to its highest region since early 2026. The payment-focused cryptocurrency has benefited from renewed market interest and anticipation surrounding its next halving cycle.

Both developments reinforce demand for digital assets with recognizable monetary use cases. Remittix is approaching that theme from an earlier stage by building the application layer intended to move crypto value directly into ordinary bank settlement.

RTX Launch Countdown Advances

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX is currently priced at $0.23, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price ahead of the scheduled November 24 market debut.

The PayFi testing phase gives prospective users a product milestone to follow during the final launch countdown. If Remittix converts its first test cohort into repeat payment activity, its connected wallet, Markets and Earn products could give RTX several channels of ecosystem demand as public trading begins.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem focused on crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments. Its platform strategy combines international settlement, an iOS wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn product.

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