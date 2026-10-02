Arowana Recertifies As A Certified B Corporation Under B Lab's New Global Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arowana maintains its B Corp certification, first achieved in 2018, for the third consecutive cycle

Achievement reinforces Arowana's core purpose of growing people, companies and values

BRISBANE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arowana, the leading Certified B Corporation global investment group, is pleased to announce that it has successfully recertified as a Certified B Corporation. The recertification affirms Arowana's continued commitment to the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Arowana has held B Corp certification since 2018, and this latest recertification was completed under B Lab's new standards, which apply to all companies recertifying from 2026 onwards.

Arowana's core purpose: growing people, companies and values

As a global investment group, Arowana channels capital and operational support into enterprises that contribute to environmental resilience, foster equitable opportunities and deliver lasting value for all stakeholders.

Kevin Chin, Founder and Executive Chairman of Arowana, said: "Recertifying under a materially tougher standard matters more to us than the certification itself. The new framework removes the ability to trade off one area of performance against another, and that is exactly as it should be. Meeting it across our group is a reflection of the work our teams do every day, not a badge we applied for.

We remain steadfastly committed to our core impact-driven purpose of growing people, companies and values, and to demonstrating that purpose and profit can thrive together."

About Arowana

Founded in 2007, Arowana is a global investment group that ranks amongst the world's leading B Corporations. Arowana first certified as a B Corp in 2018 and recertified in 2022. Arowana's investment strategy today is focussed on developing markets with large and growing populations where it can best deliver on its core purpose of growing people, companies and values whilst maximising the B Corp triple bottom line of people, planet and profit. Arowana presently has operating companies and investments in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Oceania regions.

About B Lab and B Corp Certification

B Lab is the non-profit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency across areas including employee benefits, charitable giving, supply chain practices and input materials. In April 2025, B Lab published new standards that replaced the previous scoring model with mandatory requirements across seven impact topics, alongside third-party verification.

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