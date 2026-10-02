Alyssa Sperrazza, Recognized By Influential Women, Builds A Strong Leadership Career In Private Equity Fund Accounting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finance Professional Leads Cross-Functional Teams and Drives Accuracy, Development, and Operational Excellence at SS&C TechnologiesNew York, New York – Alyssa Sperrazza is a finance and accounting professional serving as Director at SS&C Technologies, where she leads cross-functional teams supporting private equity fund accounting operations. Over approximately eight years with the organization, she has progressed through roles including Senior Accountant, Assistant Vice President, Vice President, Associate Director, and Director, developing specialized expertise in alternative investment fund accounting and private equity limited partnerships.In her current leadership role, Alyssa oversees multiple teams, including offshore teams, while managing client delivery, internal business initiatives, hiring, staff development, and operational improvements across financial reporting functions. Her responsibilities include complex deliverables such as financial statement preparation, capital activity reporting, waterfall calculations, audit coordination, and investor allocations.Alyssa also plays an important role in implementing automation and improving financial systems and workflows. Her work includes reconciling financial data, onboarding new funds, strengthening internal controls, and ensuring accuracy and timeliness in high-volume, deadline-driven environments. She is committed to guiding junior staff and helping team members develop their skills while maintaining high standards for client service.Her career began in audit and tax roles before she transitioned into corporate finance and private equity accounting. She earned a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentrations in Accounting and Marketing from Wagner College, graduating cum laude. She has also pursued CPA certification and maintains ongoing professional development as her career continues to evolve.Alyssa attributes her success to her work ethic and intrinsic motivation. She approaches her career with a desire to continually improve and provide excellent service to clients. She also finds fulfillment in seeing members of her team learn, grow, and advance professionally, reflecting her commitment to both performance and development.The career advice that has influenced Alyssa is centered on being willing to take on new challenges and understanding that mistakes are an important part of learning and professional growth. She encourages young women entering the industry to be honest about their abilities and the experience they present on their resumes. At the same time, she believes professionals should not settle for positions they feel are beneath them and should continue seeking opportunities to improve and advance without overselling their capabilities.Alyssa identifies the volume and complexity associated with trends in the private equity industry as among the biggest challenges in her field, particularly while maintaining adequate staffing to support growing demands. She also sees opportunities through exposure to different clients, participation in internal business initiatives, and taking responsibility for larger teams as operations scale.Honesty, intelligence, effort, accountability, and work ethic are values Alyssa considers important in both her professional and personal life. She believes complex accounting concepts can be taught to someone with an inquisitive mind and willingness to learn, while effort and motivation remain essential to meaningful development. Integrity is equally important to her, and she considers motivation a driving force behind the work she does.Learn More about Alyssa Sperrazza:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Alyssa Sperrazza, Recognized By Influential Women, Builds A Strong Leadership Career In Private Equity Fund Accounting News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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