Sparity's Tableau To Power BI And Alteryx To Fabric Migration Accelerators Featured At Fabcon Europe 2026

Sparity Featured at FabCon Europe 2026 for Accelerating Microsoft Fabric Migrations

Sparity's Tableau and Alteryx migration accelerators were highlighted during a Microsoft Fabric adoption session at FabCon Europe 2026 in Barcelona.

- Harish Cholleti, Chief Operating Officer, SparityBARCELONA, SPAIN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sparity, a leading provider of Data & AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation solutions, announced today that its migration automation accelerators were highlighted during a Microsoft Fabric adoption session at FabCon Europe 2026, one of the premier global events focused on Microsoft Fabric, analytics, and data modernization.During the session, Sparity was showcased among solution providers helping enterprises accelerate Tableau to Power BI and Alteryx Microsoft Fabric adoption through automated migration pathways. Sparity's accelerators were highlighted for enabling organizations to modernize legacy analytics and data integration environments faster, with reduced risk and greater operational efficiency. The solutions featured included:. Tableau to Power BI Migration Accelerator for modernizing legacy business intelligence environments and reporting platforms.. Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric Migration Accelerator for transforming data integration workflows and analytics processes into the Microsoft Fabric ecosystem.As organizations continue investing in Microsoft Fabric to unify data engineering, analytics, business intelligence, and AI capabilities, many face significant challenges migrating from legacy platforms. Traditional migration approaches often require extensive manual effort, prolonged project timelines, and increased business risk.Sparity's automation first approach helps enterprises overcome these challenges by streamlining migration activities, preserving business logic, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating time to value."Organizations adopting Microsoft Fabric are seeking practical and scalable ways to modernize their data and analytics ecosystems," said Harish Cholleti, Chief Operating Officer at Sparity. "Being highlighted during a Fabric adoption session at FabCon Europe reflects the growing demand for automation driven migration solutions that help enterprises move faster, reduce clutter, and maximize their Microsoft investments."The recognition further validates Sparity's commitment to building purpose driven modernization accelerators that address real world enterprise challenges. By automating key migration processes, Sparity enables customers to transition from legacy BI and data integration platforms to Microsoft Fabric with greater confidence and significantly reduced implementation effort.Sparity continues to invest in solutions that accelerate business transformation across data modernization, analytics, AI, cloud, and intelligent automation. The company's migration accelerators are designed to help enterprises reduce modernization costs, shorten migration timelines, and unlock the full value of Microsoft Fabric.Organizations evaluating Tableau, Alteryx, or other legacy analytics modernization initiatives can leverage Sparity's proven migration frameworks and automation accelerators to accelerate their transformation journey.About SparitySparity is a global technology solutions provider specializing in Digital Transformation, Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Solutions, Product Engineering, and Intelligent Automation. Through its deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and enterprise modernization, Sparity helps organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and drive measurable business outcomes.For more information, visit

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Sparity's Tableau to Power BI and Alteryx to Fabric Migration Accelerators Featured at FabCon Europe 2026 News Provided By Sparity Inc October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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