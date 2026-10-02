'Better To Die With Dignity Than Suffer Suffocating Death': Vishvendra Singh Signals Congress Exit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Former Rajasthan minister Vishvendra Singh has indicated plans to leave the Congress following his escalating public confrontation with Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Singh, who had openly criticised Dotasra over the party's recent performance in the Bharatpur-Deeg region and raised allegations regarding recruitment examinations and organisational functioning, announced his decision through a social media post on Friday.

Addressing Dotasra in the post, Singh said his public life was“an open book” and that he had never allowed any stain on his reputation.

He wrote that it was“better to die with dignity than suffer a suffocating death” and added that, following the principles of his ancestors, he believed it was in his best interest to bid farewell.

Singh further stated that he could no longer align himself with Dotasra's policies and methods.

The development comes after the Rajasthan Congress unit reportedly recommended action against Singh over his statements against Dotasra.

Before any disciplinary action could be finalised, Singh announced his decision to quit the party.

Reacting to the controversy on Thursday, Dotasra said he would not take any decision based solely on social media posts.

“I cannot make a final decision based on social media,” Dotasra said, adding that Singh's views and sentiments would also be considered and discussions would be held with district presidents.

He said that if there was an issue of indiscipline, the party's disciplinary committee would examine the matter before it reached the state president.

Dotasra also referred to his past association with Singh, describing him as a senior party leader under whom he had served as a Minister of State.

He said that any concerns raised by Singh would be heard.

Dotasra further stated that although Singh had shown affection towards him in the past, there had been no dialogue between them on organisational matters for around two and a half years.

In another social media post, Singh said he had always taken decisions by listening to his deity, Giriraj Maharaj, and his inner voice.

He said his workers were upset over statements made by what he termed“petty politicians” and maintained that if refusing to support falsehood and wrongdoing was a mistake, he would continue to do so.

Singh also said he had always lived with honour, respect and dignity and had never compromised on his principles and ideals.

He reiterated that he neither committed wrongdoing nor tolerated it, adding that his public life was a gift from the people.

“I live for them, and I will die for them,” Singh wrote.

He also said every drop of his blood had been and would continue to be dedicated to his workers, voters and the people of his constituency and the state.

Singh subsequently shared another social media post featuring his photograph with the Hindi film song“Thahre Hue Pani Mein Kankar Na Maar...”.

The confrontation intensified after Singh levelled a series of allegations against Dotasra.

On September 30, Singh accused Dotasra, during his tenure as Education Minister, of irregularities in the REET examination process and raised questions regarding marks allegedly awarded to members of Dotasra's family in RAS interviews.

According to reports cited by Singh, he referred to the 2016 and 2018 recruitment examinations and alleged that several relatives of Dotasra received identical marks in interviews.

He also raised questions regarding OBC non-creamy-layer certificates and alleged benefits received by members of Dotasra's extended family.

These allegations have not been independently established.

Singh demanded an investigation by the Rajasthan government and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and called for action against Dotasra.

He also criticised the Congress leadership after the party failed to secure a majority in the urban local body elections in Bharatpur and Deeg.

Singh held Dotasra, Bharatpur District Congress Committee president Dinesh Supa and Deeg District Congress Committee president Rajiv Chaudhary responsible for the party's performance.

He challenged Dotasra to visit Bharatpur and criticised the state leadership's handling of the organisation.

On October 1, Dotasra responded to the controversy without directly naming Singh, saying the Congress was united.

He described the Congress as a 125-year-old party and said its workers had kept him as state president for more than six years.

Dotasra attributed criticism against the party to what he described as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)“toolkit”.

Other Congress leaders also responded to Singh's criticism.

Mahila Congress state president Sarika Singh Chaudhary accused him of acting as a“sleeper cell” for the BJP, while state general secretary Deshraj Meena also alleged that Singh was acting at the BJP's behest.

With Singh's formal exit from the Congress, the public dispute between the former minister and the Rajasthan PCC chief has entered a new phase.

Singh has not announced his next political move.