Al Ramz Capital Launches UAE Energy Competition To Deepen Investor Engagement With UAE Capital Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Top performers to receive up to 1 million Etihad Guest Miles in three-round competition focused on selected UAE-listed energy securities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Al Ramz Capital L.L.C, a leading UAE financial institution, has announced the launch of the UAE Energy Competition, a new initiative designed to encourage greater investor participation and engagement with the UAE's capital markets through a performance-based trading competition focused on selected UAE-listed energy securities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The competition is open to eligible Al Ramz clients who opt in through an approved Al Ramz digital channel. Top performers in each round stand to win up to 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles, with no minimum investment required and participants able to compete using their existing eligible holdings.

Round 1: 21 September – 20 October Round 2: 27 October – 24 November Round 3: 30 November – 25 December

Running between 14 September and 25 December 2026, the competition consists of three independent rounds:

Karim Schoeib, Group CEO, Investment Banking at Al Ramz, said:“At Al Ramz, we believe that broader participation in capital markets should be supported by greater financial knowledge and a stronger understanding of how markets work. The UAE Energy Competition forms part of our wider efforts to create engaging experiences that encourage informed participation, strengthen financial literacy and help individuals build the knowledge and confidence needed to make more considered investment decisions.”

He added:“As the UAE's capital markets continue to deepen and attract a growing and increasingly diverse investor base, we see an important opportunity to contribute to a stronger investment culture. By connecting real-market participation with practical learning and engagement, we aim to support a more informed generation of investors and contribute to a culture of long-term wealth creation across the UAE.”

1st Place: 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles 2nd Place: 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles 3rd Place: 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles 4th-10th Place: 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles each

In each round, prizes will be allocated to the top ten eligible performers as follows:

Each participant may receive an award only once throughout the competition, extending the opportunity for recognition across a broader pool of participants over the three rounds. All participation remains subject to applicable laws, regulations and Al Ramz's market-conduct and compliance requirements.

Participants will be ranked using Time-Weighted Return (TWR), expressed as a percentage, which measures the performance of eligible holdings rather than the amount invested. This enables portfolios of different sizes to be assessed on the same basis, while neutralizing the impact of deposits and withdrawals during each round.

The UAE Energy Competition is organized, operated and sponsored solely by Al Ramz Capital L.L.C. It does not constitute investment advice, portfolio management or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Trading in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of invested capital, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

ABOUT AL RAMZ:

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research. The company's specialized asset management services are delivered through its wholly owned subsidiary, ARAM Capital, a regulated entity under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).