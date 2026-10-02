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Al Ramz Capital Launches UAE Energy Competition To Deepen Investor Engagement With UAE Capital Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Top performers to receive up to 1 million Etihad Guest Miles in three-round competition focused on selected UAE-listed energy securities Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Al Ramz Capital L.L.C, a leading UAE financial institution, has announced the launch of the UAE Energy Competition, a new initiative designed to encourage greater investor participation and engagement with the UAE's capital markets through a performance-based trading competition focused on selected UAE-listed energy securities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The competition is open to eligible Al Ramz clients who opt in through an approved Al Ramz digital channel. Top performers in each round stand to win up to 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles, with no minimum investment required and participants able to compete using their existing eligible holdings. Running between 14 September and 25 December 2026, the competition consists of three independent rounds:
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Round 1: 21 September – 20 October
Round 2: 27 October – 24 November
Round 3: 30 November – 25 December
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1st Place: 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles
2nd Place: 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles
3rd Place: 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles
4th-10th Place: 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles each
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