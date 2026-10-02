LG ELECTRONICS HIGHLY COMMENDED FOR MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR AT MEP MIDDLE EAST AWARDS 2026

DUBAI, October 2026 - LG Electronics LG has been Highly Commended for Manufacturer of the Year at the MEP Middle East Awards 2026, reflecting the company's continued progress in delivering energy-efficient HVAC technologies, engineering expertise and customer-focused solutions across the Gulf. The recognition was presented during the 20th edition of the MEP Middle East Awards, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR on 30 September, bringing together leading organisations and professionals from across the region's mechanical, electrical and plumbing industry Strengthening HVAC Capabilities Across the Gulf: As cooling requirements across the Gulf continue to evolve, LG has focused on developing HVAC solutions that combine energy efficiency, intelligent operation and reliable performance across a range of applications. The company's portfolio includes MULTI V VRF systems, inverter and centrifugal chillers, commercial air-conditioning solutions, ventilation and indoor air quality technologies, and intelligent control platforms designed to support efficient building operation. Beyond technology, LG continues to strengthen its regional engineering and technical capabilities, working closely with consultants, contractors, developers and facility management professionals throughout the project lifecycle. The company has also expanded its engagement with the industry through technical seminars, consultant programmes and the LG MEA HVAC Academy, supporting knowledge sharing and the development of HVAC engineering expertise across the region. Building Long-Term Industry Partnerships: LG's approach in the Gulf extends beyond supplying HVAC equipment, with an increasing emphasis on collaboration and long-term value. Through partnerships with customers, consultants, contractors, technology companies and academic institutions, LG continues to explore opportunities across new construction, HVAC retrofit, smart building integration and energy-efficient cooling. These collaborations are complemented by LG's engineering support and lifecycle services, helping customers address the changing operational and sustainability requirements of buildings across the region. “Being Highly Commended for Manufacturer of the Year is meaningful recognition for our team in the Gulf and for the customers and partners who continue to work closely with us,” said Ahmad Abed, COO, LG Electronics ES Company, MEA.“It reflects the progress we are making in strengthening our HVAC capabilities across the region, from technology and engineering support to long-term industry partnerships. We see this recognition as further motivation to continue delivering solutions that respond to the Gulf's evolving efficiency and sustainability requirements.” Continuing the Focus on Efficiency and Innovation: With energy efficiency and building performance becoming increasingly important across the Gulf, LG continues to invest in technologies and capabilities designed to help customers optimise HVAC operation while supporting broader sustainability objectives. Building on its Highly Commended recognition at the MEP Middle East Awards 2026, LG will continue working with its customers and industry partners to advance energy-efficient cooling, intelligent building management and HVAC engineering expertise across the region. About LG Electronics ES Company: The LG ES Company offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG.