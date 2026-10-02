On Gandhi Jayanti, Gujarat CM Purchases Khadi, Promotes Digital Payments

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday purchased Khadi garments from a Khadi Gramodyog Haat in Gandhinagar and made a digital payment, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on Gandhi Jayanti to promote Khadi and support the livelihoods of artisans and families associated with the sector.

Chief Minister Patel visited the Khadi Gramodyog Haat of Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti in Gandhinagar after attending the Sarva Dharma Prayer Meeting at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

He purchased various Khadi garments at the outlet and paid digitally, linking the purchase to the Prime Minister's emphasis on both Khadi and digital transactions.

PM Modi, in his Gandhi Jayanti message on Friday, urged people to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and take pride in calling it "Swadeshi".

The Prime Minister has repeatedly promoted Khadi through the message of "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion", with the Union government also positioning the fabric as part of its wider focus on Swadeshi, local production and self-reliance.

Khadi has also increasingly been promoted as a means of supporting rural artisans and village industries.

In Gujarat, the state government has also announced a 30 per cent special market incentive for Khadi and polyvastra products from October 2 to December 31, aimed at encouraging purchases and supporting recognised Khadi institutions and cooperatives.

The incentive applies to products sold through participating Khadi outlets in the state.

The Chief Minister's purchase also came against the backdrop of Gandhi's association with Khadi and Swadeshi, which became important elements of the freedom movement and were linked to self-reliance and rural livelihoods.

Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel and other office-bearers accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the Khadi outlet.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Patel paid floral tributes to Gandhiji at the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar and participated in a Sarva Dharma prayer meeting marking the 157th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.