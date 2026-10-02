Manish Kashyap Tells Tej Pratap Yadav He Was Bro With Silver Spoon On 'Rise And Fall 2'
However, Sara chose Manish for nomination, which set things in motion on a different route. Talking about the struggles that had shaped his journey, Manish said,“I have struggled a lot in my life, I live on the ground, I live on the streets, I make videos”.
Tej was quick to question that narrative, bringing the conversation straight to Manish's arrival at the Tower and asking,“Listen, Manish ji, when you stay on the road, when you stay on the ground, why did you come by airplane, why didn't you come by train?”.
Manish hit back with the point that it was the public who had brought him this far, as he said,“Okay, people have made me worthy of that, I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth”.
Tej immediately pushed back, reminding him that they too had not been born with a silver spoon, but Manish took the argument a step further, turning the spotlight towards Tej's family background,“Teju bhaiya, you were born with two silver spoons in your mouth, your mother has been a CM and your father has been a CM”.
Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Rise and Fall' season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams on Prime Video.
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