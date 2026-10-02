Reshore Technologies Launches Platform To Connect American Manufacturers With $3.4 Trillion In U.S. Import Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New import-substitution technology helps manufacturers find demand that already exists and gives importers a direct path to domestic suppliers

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American companies imported more than $3.4 trillion in goods in 2025, even as manufacturers across the United States make, or have the capability to make, many of those same products domestically.The problem has been visibility. Manufacturers often have no practical way to know which U.S. companies are buying products like theirs from overseas. Importers face the opposite challenge: finding domestic manufacturers capable of producing what they currently source internationally.Reshore Technologies was built to connect the two.Launched today on National Manufacturing Day, the import-substitution intelligence platform uses real import data, product classifications and domestic manufacturing capabilities to identify where U.S. import demand may be matched with American production.Instead of asking manufacturers to create demand, Reshore Technologies helps them find demand that already exists.“American companies are spending trillions of dollars every year buying products from overseas, while manufacturers here at home already make, or have the capability to make, many of those same products,” said Ed Ryan, founder of Reshore Technologies.“For too long, neither side has had a clear way to see the opportunity. Our goal is to make that demand visible, connect American companies and ultimately bring manufacturing home.”Turning Import Data Into Business Opportunity:Manufacturers build a capability profile and add the products they produce. Reshore Technologies maps those products to relevant Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) classifications and compares them against U.S. import activity, revealing companies already importing the same or similar products.Importers can search from the opposite direction, identifying potential domestic suppliers by product, capability and HTS classification. When an opportunity aligns, manufacturers and importers can connect directly.No broker. No middleman.For manufacturers, that means visibility into customers and markets they may never have known were available. For importers, it creates another way to identify domestic sourcing options, shorten supply chains and reduce dependence on a single source or geography.A $3.4 Trillion Opportunity:The United States imports more than $3.4 trillion in goods annually and is home to roughly 280,000 manufacturers. Yet the connection between what American companies buy overseas and what American manufacturers can produce has historically been difficult to see at scale.Reshore Technologies is designed to make that connection visible.Each successful match has the potential to turn an existing overseas purchase into new business for a U.S. manufacturer while giving the buyer an additional domestic sourcing option. At scale, shifting even a small portion of current import demand toward qualified U.S. suppliers could mean billions of dollars in domestic production, investment and stronger supply chains.Built and Tested in West Virginia:Reshore Technologies was developed and tested in West Virginia, providing an early proving ground for the import-substitution model.During the company's Summer Design Partner Pilot, more than 100 users representing more than 40 organizations participated, including manufacturers, importers, economic development organizations, industry associations, financial institutions and universities.Users began acting on what they found. Manufacturers contacted companies importing products aligned with their capabilities. Importers connected with potential domestic suppliers. Several companies are now exploring potential sourcing opportunities identified through the platform.Reshore Technologies' analysis of U.S. trade data shows West Virginia companies import approximately $4.9 billion in goods annually. The company estimates approximately $682 million, or 14%, falls within product categories where near-term domestic substitution opportunities may exist.From West Virginia to a National Network:Following the West Virginia pilot, Reshore Technologies expanded its manufacturer and import data into Kentucky, opening access to approximately $96.5 billion in import demand. Additional states are being added soon.The company's long-term objective is to build a national network connecting U.S. import demand with domestic manufacturing capability across states, industries and product categories.The premise is straightforward: the demand already exists. The manufacturers already exist. Reshore Technologies is building the infrastructure to help them find each other.Bring Manufacturing Home.About Reshore Technologies:Reshore Technologies is a U.S. import-substitution intelligence platform connecting American import demand with domestic manufacturing capabilities. Using import data, HTS classifications and manufacturer capability profiles, the platform helps manufacturers identify existing demand and importers discover potential domestic suppliers.Learn more at reshoretechnologies.Join the network at href="" rel="external nofollow" reshoretec.

C.J. Harvey

Reshore Technologies

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Reshore Technologies: Bring Manufacturing Home

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Reshore Technologies Launches Platform to Connect American Manufacturers with $3.4 Trillion in U.S. Import Demand News Provided By Reshore Technologies October 02, 2026, 11:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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