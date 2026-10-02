Manipur CM Urges Players To Prepare For Yogasana's Global Sporting Future

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 2 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday said that Yogasana, rooted in India's ancient tradition, has the potential to emerge as a major international sporting discipline and urged Indian players to prepare themselves to excel in global championships.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Yogasana Championship, 2026, and the Selection Trial for the 12th World Yogasana Championship. The final championship will be held in Thailand next year.

The championship, held at Khuman Lampak Main Indoor Stadium in Imphal, is being organised by the Manipur Yoga Society, Imphal, in collaboration with the All-India Yoga Culture Federation.

Speaking on the significance of India's ancient knowledge traditions, Khemchand Singh said that Sanskrit, one of the classical languages of India, has attracted interest beyond the country, including in academic and technological circles in Europe.

Recalling his association with Yoga, the Chief Minister said that he had been involved in promoting Yoga at the grassroots level since 2014. He recalled that during his time as an organiser in his Assembly constituency, Yoga teachers associated with Seva Bharati used to visit different sacred places and teach Yoga to people.

Khemchand Singh further said he had also participated in programmes to create awareness about the benefits of Yoga for the body, mind and soul, and stressed that the practice goes beyond physical exercise.

The Chief Minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to establish an International Day of Yoga. The UN General Assembly subsequently adopted the resolution on December 11, 2014, with 177 countries co-sponsoring the resolution.

Drawing an analogy with hockey, the Chief Minister said that although hockey has a long association with India, the country has faced challenges in maintaining dominance at the highest level due to inadequate preparation at different times.

He stressed the need for Indian Yogasana players to prepare themselves to perform strongly in global and world championships and, eventually, at the Olympics.

Welcoming participants from different states, the Chief Minister appealed to them to carry a message of peace from Manipur when they return to their respective places.

Minister of Home and Youth Affairs & Sports Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga had gained unprecedented global visibility, with India playing a leading role in taking the ancient tradition to the world stage.

He said Yogasana was not merely a physical discipline but also encouraged discipline, concentration, physical fitness, mental balance, self-control and perseverance, fostering harmony between the body and mind.

The Chief Minister officially opened the championship and also interacted with the participating players and wished them success in the championship and selection trials.

The event is being held from October 2 to 4, with the selection trial being conducted for the Indian team for the 12th World Yogasana Championship, 2027 in Thailand.

The theme of the championship is“Yogasana for Health, Harmony and National Unity.”