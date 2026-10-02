South Africa: Public Procurement Plays An Important Role In Building Markets For Innovation Deputy Minister Godlimpi

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The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi says government, through its procurement decisions has the power to support the development of domestic industries.

He said while addressing the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) 5th Annual Future of Work Dialogue held at the Maslow Hotel in Pretoria. This was a think- tank event that brought together researchers, policymakers, industry experts, innovators, and young professionals in the search for problem-solving innovations and interventions.

One of the key focus area topics of the meeting were on how to harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to drive Africa's development and economic resilience.

He told the attendees that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) was committed to driving the development of enterprises that can progressively improve their productive capacity, to ensure they participate in value chains, enter new markets, become sustainable competitors and create jobs.

Godlimpi told the meeting where locally developed digital products, devices and systems meet applicable standards and provide value for money, government procurement should support their adoption in accordance with procurement law and policy.

“This can provide local innovators with opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities, establish a customer base and develop products for wider markets. Our approach must connect innovation funding to commercialisation, commercialisation to market access, and market access to industrial development and job creation,” he insisted.

He emphasised that no discussion about the future of work could be complete without addressing skills and employment.

“Artificial intelligence and automation are changing the tasks performed across many occupations. These changes create opportunities to improve productivity and establish new industries, but they also raise legitimate concerns about workers whose jobs may be displaced or transformed. We must not dismiss these concerns. Nor should we approach technological change by attempting to prevent innovation. Our responsibility is to prepare workers, enterprises and institutions to navigate the transition while ensuring that the gains from technological progress are more widely shared,” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa.