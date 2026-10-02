Al-Azhar Condemns Attack On Power Distribution Station In Madinah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oc. 2 (Petra)-- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif strongly condemned the targeting of a power distribution station in Madinah, stressing its categorical rejection of the attack, which threatens the security of the city and puts it at risk.

Al-Azhar stressed that any threat to the safety of Madinah, its residents, visitors and those heading to the Prophet's Mosque is incompatible with the sanctity of the holy sites and their profound significance in the hearts of Muslims.

It said that targeting Madinah constitutes a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world, noting that the city was the destination of the Prophet Muhammad's migration and is home to his noble mosque, as well as a place toward which Muslims across the world turn their hearts.

Al-Azhar underscored the great status bestowed upon Madinah by God, stressing the need to protect and preserve the city and safeguard its security and safety.

Al-Azhar also renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its unequivocal rejection of anything that threatens the Kingdom's security or territorial integrity.

It prayed that God would protect the Land of the Two Holy Mosques from all harm and preserve the security, stability and prosperity enjoyed by the Kingdom and its people.

//Petra// MF