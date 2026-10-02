Ukraine Receives EUR 2.9B Under Ukraine Facility

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

"I thank European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU member states for the decision to disburse EUR 2.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility," Zelensky said.

According to him, this support is especially timely and will help ensure Ukraine's macro-financial stability and strengthen its defense capabilities.

"We are working together in full coordination to implement all our agreements. I thank the European Union for its assistance and unwavering solidarity," Zelensky said.

Finland to provide EUR 50M loan for Ukraine's reconstruction

As reported, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi discussed Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027 with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the bank's management.

Photo: Pixabay