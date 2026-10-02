The Mental Health Of Politicians Is A Critical Issue - We Should All Care

MENAFN - The Conversation) When political leaders disclose mental health challenges, the public debate usually focuses on their personal experiences, resilience and even electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, a growing body of academic research has identified a range of stressors that impact politicians' mental health. These include the organisational culture of parliaments, online harassment and abuse, job insecurity, inflated public expectations and a lack of control over policy outcomes.

Yet behind individual stories of mental ill-health in politics lies a far more consequential question for democracy. When elected representatives experience psychological distress, how does it alter the high-stakes choices they make on our behalf?

The existence of a relationship between our mental health and our capacity to operate well is not a mystery. Scientists have been researching this for decades. The unsurprising consensus is that poor psychological health does indeed impact our ability to process issues and make decisions.

Common mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, are known to introduce negative biases, distort perception of risk, and reduce openness to change. However, knowledge of how this works in politics – where decisions are required daily and on a scale that is likely to affect millions of lives – is limited.

Our recent publication provides the first empirical test of how symptoms of mental ill-health impact decision-making in office.

Analysing data from national politicians across two studies, we found that poor mental health does not simply make political life harder for politicians. It directly alters how they evaluate their own capability, assess risk and respond to information.

Doubting decisions under pressure

In our first study, we tracked 85 UK MPs over time using the General Health Questionnaire, an assessment to measure mental wellbeing, and a range of questions about decision-making capabilities.

Sitting MPs were invited to consider their thinking when voting, responding to debates, giving media interviews, and dealing with constituency requests. In other words, we asked about aspects of their job which are relatively high profile and central to their function in office.

Our questions pushed them to reflect on how frequently they experienced the limiting effects of time constraints, complex scenarios, daily challenges and positive or negative feedback from colleagues.

The results showed a negative link between prior experience of poor mental health and MPs' perceptions of their own capability, especially when under time pressure.

Very simply, politicians with experience of poor mental health reported greater difficulty taking decisions quickly, coping with workplace interruptions and feeling as though they had sufficient time to deliberate.

Risk aversion

While self-evaluations offer insight into workplace confidence, how does mental ill-health affect actual policy choices or governing behaviour?

Our second study in our publication offers some insight into this question using data collected from 128 MPs in the UK, Canada and South Africa. We measured MPs' depressive symptoms using the Patient Health Questionnaire, a standard clinical screening tool. We then placed them in hypothetical scenarios involving a public health emergency, a party polling discussion, and an economic policy vote.

Of the sampled parliamentarians, 12% met the clinical cut-off for major depression. We found higher rates among women, ethnic minorities, and younger representatives.

When faced with decision scenarios, politicians experiencing moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms were significantly less likely to take risky decisions in each situation compared to their peers. This was true even if that decision might have greater pay-offs for themselves, their party, or the public.

When scenarios were described around potential losses rather than gains, such as emphasising the impact on lives or votes, the same politicians were more susceptible to manipulation than their peers. This triggers an uptick in reactive decision-making.

These findings suggest that psychological distress alters the cognitive condition of our politicians in much the same way it does for the public.

Yet modern governance requires elected officials to tackle huge, complex problems, from climate change to economic strategy. These problems demand bold innovation, long-term trade-offs and being comfortable with uncertainty.

When psychological distress shifts politicians' behaviour toward heightened risk aversion or shortcut thinking, the broader democratic process and outcomes of our politics are likely to suffer through constrained action.

Fix the institution before the individual

It should come as no surprise that symptoms of poor psychological health affect MPs as they might the rest of the population. The temptation to consider politicians as“others” who are not like us is in itself a risky assumption.

In most workplaces, allowances are made for time away from work or altered working practices to help support individuals through personal life events. Logically – and just as importantly – this should be the same in the political sphere.

Far from reinforcing an outdated response to political stress that demands greater personal toughness from our political leaders, we argue that our findings demand a fundamental shift in attitude and practice. The mental health of politicians must be treated as a major job issue, and of importance to our democratic process.

We suggest a number of necessary steps that might be tested or implemented by parliaments and political parties to safeguard individuals and outcomes. These include setting up dedicated occupational health systems and sources of psychological support within political parties.

Induction and training programmes for politicians in the UK Parliament and other legislatures also remain overly technical, procedural, and do not translate into ongoing support for a job that takes a sustained psychological toll. Continuing professional development opportunities, linked to job descriptions that make clear expectations of MPs, would be a good step in the right direction.

Ultimately, elected representatives are human beings operating in exceptionally demanding environments. Our focus on their mental health is not intended to undermine anyone's potential to do the job, but rather to bolster calls for better support for MPs.

After all, ensuring our politicians are able to operate at their best is in all our interests. Protecting their mental health is not about granting them privilege. It is vital for ensuring sound, well-considered and resilient decisions for the public good.