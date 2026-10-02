MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its 2026 Third Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties

DATE: Friday, October 9, 2026

TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

RAPIDCONNET: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:

CALL: 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants)

1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)

Participants can access a webcast of the conference by navigating to:

THE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED OCTOBER 9, 2026, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:

North America Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345

International participants: 1-289-819-1450

Enter access code 28098# on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.