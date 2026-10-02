Rimac Group Appoints Matthias Wich As New Chief Financial Officer

Matthias Wich – Rimac

ZAGREB, CROATIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Rimac Group has appointed Matthias Wich as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wich currently serves as the Group's Chief Strategy & Investments Officer and has been a key member of the Rimac Group leadership team for more than five years.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Rimac Group, the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac and the sole shareholder of Rimac Technology and Rimac Energy. Across these businesses, major projects continue to advance, including the Bugatti Tourbillon and the Rimac Nevera family, large-scale OEM battery and e-axle programs developed by Rimac Technology, and next-generation stationary energy storage solutions from Rimac Energy.

In his new role, Matthias Wich will lead the Group's financial strategy and support the continued growth and development of its companies.

Wich brings more than 16 years of experience across finance and corporate strategy, including over 12 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Rothschild. As Chief Strategy & Investments Officer, he established and led several of the Group's core functions, including Corporate Development, Corporate Strategy, Portfolio Management, Funding & M&A, Strategic Projects, Corporate Governance, Investor Relations and ESG.

During his time with the Rimac Group, he has been involved in all of the Rimac Group's key strategic initiatives and has been leading the planning and execution of the Rimac Group's funding activities, the development and implementation of its value creation strategy, and negotiations relating to Porsche's sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and the Rimac Group. He also played a key role in a Group-wide reorganization that improved operational efficiency and focus, in the establishment of strategic partnerships across the Group, and in strengthening corporate governance across the organization.

Wich succeeds Peter Bednarik, who is leaving the Rimac Group after serving as Group CFO.

Mate Rimac, Founder and President of the Rimac Group:“Matthias has been a key part of the Rimac Group, helping shape our financial and strategic direction at every important step. He knows the business deeply and he has earned the trust of our team and our investors. Appointing him as CFO of the Rimac Group gives us continuity and strength as we continue to grow.”

Matthias Wich, incoming Chief Financial Officer of the Rimac Group:“It's a privilege to take on the role of CFO of the Rimac Group. We have built a strong foundation and a disciplined approach to supporting the growth of our companies. What makes the Rimac Group special is the combination of ambitious ideas, world-class technology and an exceptional team. I'm excited to continue working with colleagues across the Group as we enter the next stage of our journey together.”

Wich assumes his new role in September 2026.



Mr L Madden

Influence associates

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Rimac Group Appoints Matthias Wich as New Chief Financial Officer News Provided By Influence associates October 02, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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