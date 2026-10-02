Image Nation Studios' Emirati Horror Thriller HOBA Heads To U.S. Audiences With Dark Sky Films Acquisition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Award-winning Arabic-language film from Emirati filmmaker Majid Al Ansari marks its latest international milestone following screenings at Fantastic Fest, Sitges, BFI London and Busan Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: One year after its UAE theatrical release, HOBA, the award-winning Emirati psychological horror-thriller from Emirati filmmaker Majid Al Ansari, is heading to U.S. audiences, as Dark Sky Films acquires U.S. distribution rights to the film. Produced by Image Nation Studios and Spooky Pictures, the film has continued to build an international audience since its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, where it won Best Horror Feature, followed by screenings at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

The acquisition marks another step in the international journey of an Arabic-language film rooted in a distinctly Gulf perspective. HOBA stars Emirati actress Bdoor Mohammad alongside Saudi actress and filmmaker Sarah Taibah with Iman Tarik, Jasem Alkharraz and Samira Al Wahaibi, and marks the first Arabic-language feature produced under the Image Nation Studios and Spooky Pictures partnership.

For Image Nation Studios, the U.S. acquisition builds on a growing body of work connecting Emirati and regional stories with international audiences. The studio's partnership with Spooky Pictures has previously produced Watcher, Late Night with the Devil and The Plague, alongside HOBA, bringing locally rooted talent and stories into a slate of international genre productions.

“I wanted to make a horror film where the fear comes not only from what may be lurking in the darkness, but from the emotional upheaval happening inside the family,” said Majid Al Ansari.“HOBA is rooted in a world and culture I know intimately, but the feelings of betrayal, fear and a mother fighting to protect her family are universal. I'm excited to partner with Dark Sky Films to bring the film to audiences across the United States.”

Following its UAE theatrical release in October 2025, HOBA went on to become the highest grossing Emirati horror thriller in the UAE. At the centre of the film is Amani (Bdoor Mohammad), a devoted wife and mother whose seemingly stable family life is shattered when her husband returns home with a second wife, Zahra (Sarah Taibah), who is pregnant with his first son. Determined to remain in the home and protect her daughter Noor, Amani fights to preserve her place within the family as increasingly disturbing events begin to take hold. As the line between psychological torment and supernatural threat starts to blur, Amani becomes convinced that Zahra is hiding something sinister, and her search for the truth threatens to consume her.

Blending intimate family drama with supernatural horror, HOBA explores betrayal, trauma, motherhood and the shifting balance of power inside the home. The film marks Al Ansari's return to feature directing following his internationally acclaimed debut Zinzana and his work on the Netflix series Paranormal.

Produced by horror veterans Roy Lee (Weapons, Barbarian), Steven Schneider (Strange Darling, Paranormal Activity), Derek Dauchy (Late Night with the Devil) and Rami Yasin (Hokum, Watcher), HOBA is executive produced by Mohamed Hefzy (Voy! Voy! Voy!) and Yasir Al Yasiri (Hwjn). Dark Sky Films will announce U.S. release plans for HOBA at a later date.