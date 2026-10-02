Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches 2026 Edition Of Sustainability 365 To Strengthen Sustainable Food Security Practices

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Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched this year's edition of Sustainability 365, which will take place from 5 – 31 October. The initiative is designed to build sustainable food security systems by balancing operational efficiency with environmental responsibility.

Organised by the chamber's Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), the initiative features a series of events, seminars, workshops, and specialised training programmes bringing together business representatives, experts, and stakeholders to share insights and explore practical solutions. The activities provide companies with the insights and tools needed to embed responsible business practices across their operations and turn sustainability principles into practical measures that support long-term business growth.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said:“As a major global trade hub, Dubai connects international markets to foster a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem. Today, smarter resource management, waste reduction, and operational efficiency are critical to building agile systems that deliver lasting economic, social, and environmental value. To accelerate this shift, the 'Sustainability 365' initiative creates a collaborative space for government entities, businesses, and industry experts to share knowledge and showcase proven, real-world solutions. The platform equips companies to seamlessly embed sustainability into their daily operations, and optimise resource efficiency.”

This year's 'Sustainability 365' initiative will commence with a specialised forum focused on building a more resilient food future, held at Dubai Chambers' headquarters on 5 October. The forum featured sessions highlighting practical solutions to improve resource efficiency and strengthen local food ecosystems. It underscored the critical role of companies across the food trade, distribution, logistics and retail sectors in building more resilient and sustainable supply chains.

On 6 October, an interactive workshop focusing on food security, resilience, and the circular economy will take place. Organised in collaboration with Ehfaaz, the workshop will enable participants to simulate real-world challenges across different stages of the food value chain, explore practical solutions to reduce food loss and waste, improve resource management, and develop actionable measures within their organisations to support business continuity.

The initiative will continue on 7 October with specialised workshops and activities hosted by the chamber. The Purpose Academy, developed by the Centre for Responsible Business, will deliver expert-led training sessions focused on sustainability and purpose- and values-driven business practices.

Since its establishment, Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Responsible Business has played a vital role in advancing responsible and sustainable practices in Dubai. The centre continues to support and encourage companies to adopt ESG principles to enhance performance, strengthen competitiveness, and drive positive social and environmental impact. It also provides a wide range of platforms, knowledge, and tools to help businesses integrate governance, sustainability, and social responsibility into their corporate practices.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.