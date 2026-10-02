Effective Technology Transfer Scheduled For December 8-9, 2026, Focusing On Science And Risk-Based Tech Transfer Aligned With Global Regulatory Guidelines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course Effective Technology Transfer. The course is organised by IPI Academy and runs December 8-9, 2026. It gives pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals a comprehensive understanding of technology transfer, aligned with international regulatory guidelines and current industry expectations.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Effective Technology Transfer (Dec 8th - Dec 9th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts



Course: Effective Technology Transfer

Date: December 8-9, 2026

Time: December 8th 09:30 to December 9th 17:00, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days Focus: Planning, executing, and managing technology transfer using science and risk-based methodologies, including analytical method transfer

Global operations are growing more complex, and outsourcing and accelerated launches are becoming common. A robust technology transfer process is therefore essential to ensure product quality and supply continuity.

The course is aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, MHRA, WHO, and ANVISA, along with ICH Q7-Q12, EU GMP Annex 15, and WHO technology transfer guidance. Participants learn how to plan, execute, and manage technology transfer activities, and how technology transfer fits within the product lifecycle and the Pharmaceutical Quality Management System (PQMS). The course also brings current topics into the core principles of tech transfer, including:



digitalization and Pharma 4.0 tools

data integrity advanced regulatory frameworks

The course places particular emphasis on coordination between Sending and Receiving Units. It covers facility and equipment differences and how to integrate Quality by Design (QbD) and Quality Risk Management (QRM) principles into transfer strategies.

Participants also learn to:



create transfer protocols

perform detailed gap analyses

apply knowledge transfer practices produce regulatory-aligned documentation that supports GMP compliance

The course includes Analytical Method Transfer. It supports a range of operational models, including small molecules, biologics, combination products, and outsourced manufacturing. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Past attendees have highlighted the course's practical approach. A Senior CMC Specialist at Sintetica SA said the practical exercises "were so helpful for a better understanding" and "challenged me to actively participate." A Quality Affairs for New Products Expert at Pharmathen said: "The training course exceeded my expectations. The course was well structured, with a perfect balance of theory and practical applications. The speaker was knowledgeable, approachable, and provided clear detailed explanations."

Course Content

Day 1 (foundations and regulatory framework):



introduction to technology transfer

global regulatory expectations

Quality by Design and risk management

planning and management of a tech transfer project

transfer documentation and knowledge management

regulatory and GMP compliance in transfers

Exercise 1: designing a tech transfer plan Exercise 2: creating a transfer protocol

Day 2 (execution, analytical transfer, and lifecycle management):



process execution at the receiving unit

facility, equipment, and material adaptation

Analytical Method Transfer (AMT)

training, knowledge transfer, and troubleshooting

post-transfer regulatory and lifecycle management

case studies and emerging trends Exercise 3: creating an analytical method transfer protocol

Why You Should Attend



Plan and manage tech transfer projects in line with FDA, EMA, MHRA, WHO, ANVISA, ICH Q7-Q12, and EU GMP Annex 15 expectations.

Integrate QbD and QRM principles into transfer strategies between Sending and Receiving Units.

Design a tech transfer plan, create a transfer protocol, and build an analytical method transfer protocol through three practical exercises.

Address facility, equipment, and material adaptation, plus post-transfer lifecycle management. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals who develop, transfer, or manufacture pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. It supports an understanding of how structured, risk-based technology transfer protects product quality, supply continuity, and GMP compliance across internal sites and outsourced manufacturing.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for professionals involved in developing, transferring, or manufacturing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, including:



Technology Transfer and MS&T (Manufacturing Science & Technology) professionals

production managers and engineers

R&D scientists and formulators

Quality Assurance and Quality Control managers

regulatory affairs specialists

CMC project managers

analytical development scientists supply chain and outsourcing/CMO management specialists

The course runs December 8-9, 2026. Technology transfer, quality, and manufacturing professionals should plan their participation ahead of these dates.

Featured Speakers



Aneta Jell: Quality and Training Manager at Paul R. Palmer Limited, where she oversees global contract manufacturing quality.



Experience: Over 20 years in quality assurance across manufacturing, contract operations, and quality leadership in the pharmaceutical industry.



Expertise: GMP, ISO 9001, ISO 17025, and QMS administration.

Credentials: Qualified QMS lead auditor.

Farah Nadeem: Operations Manager at Paul R. Palmer Limited, pharmaceutical consultant, and Trainee Qualified Person.



Experience: Pharmacist with over 20 years in the development, manufacture, and supply of medicinal products. Current work: Helps companies obtain MIA(IMP) and MIA licences and prepares for and hosts regulatory inspections.

To reserve a place on "Effective Technology Transfer," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900