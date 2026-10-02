U.S. Ice Cream And Frozen Desserts Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2010-2030 (20Th Edition) Plant-Based Innovation And Premium Flavors Unlock Growth Through 2030
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the U.S. (20th Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the U.S. Report Delivers Industry Data, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2030
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the U.S., now in its 20th edition, provides timely industry statistics, forecasts, and objective analysis for companies, investors, manufacturers, retailers, foodservice operators, and other stakeholders. Covering the 2010-2030 period, the annual report examines historical performance, current market conditions, and anticipated developments across the U.S. ice cream and frozen desserts industry.
The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, bringing together data and analysis to support strategic planning, competitive assessment, product development, and investment decisions. Its coverage addresses the factors influencing demand for ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, gelato, and other frozen desserts throughout retail and foodservice channels.
Core ice cream and frozen desserts market data includes:
- Sales, production, and consumption of ice cream and frozen desserts Distribution patterns and pricing trends across the U.S. market Leading ice cream and frozen dessert brands and their market shares Consumer expenditures by demographic group Foodservice performance and emerging channel trends
Drawing on multiple industry sources and primary research, the report evaluates how evolving consumer preferences, economic conditions, product innovation, and operational priorities are shaping the market. The analysis provides context for current performance while identifying developments that may influence the competitive landscape through 2030.
Key ice cream and frozen dessert industry developments analyzed in the report include:
- Growing interest in frozen novelties, gelato, fruit-forward products, and ethnic frozen desserts The continued introduction of limited-edition, seasonal, and unconventional ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors The use of functional ingredients, including protein, in frozen dessert formulations Health and wellness trends affecting product positioning, formulation, and purchasing decisions Environmental priorities and sustainability initiatives throughout the industry Innovative packaging types designed to address consumer and operational needs The effects of economic conditions and tariffs on pricing, production, sourcing, and demand
The 20th edition also explores the relationship between established product categories and emerging areas of consumer interest. Coverage of brand performance, market share, demographic spending, and foodservice trends enables readers to assess opportunities across product segments and distribution channels. Analysis of seasonal launches and unconventional flavors further highlights how brands are using innovation to attract consumers and differentiate their offerings.
Health, wellness, sustainability, and packaging remain important considerations for the U.S. ice cream and frozen desserts market. The report examines these priorities alongside broader economic pressures, helping readers evaluate how changing costs, tariffs, and consumer expectations may affect industry planning. Its historical data and forward-looking forecasts provide a consistent framework for tracking market direction over the full 2010-2030 period.
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the U.S. is an essential resource for understanding the size, performance, competitive dynamics, and future outlook of the U.S. ice cream and frozen desserts industry. By combining detailed statistics with focused market analysis, the report equips industry participants with actionable intelligence for informed decision-making and long-term planning.
Key Topics Covered:
Written Analysis (48 pages)
- Drivers of Industry Growth Ice Cream Industry Adapts to Health and Dieting Trends Innovative Flavors and Ethnic Varieties Boost Demand Frozen Yogurt Trends in Foodservice and Retail Gelato and Fruit Forward Options Lead Ice Cream Alternatives Plant-Based Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Organic, Natural, and Sustainable Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Economic Trends Impact Ice Cream Sales U.S. Apparent Consumption Foreign Trade and Tariffs U.S. Shipments of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Production Trends Reveal Most Popular Products Producer Prices Impacted by Rising Costs, Better Ingredients Per Capita Consumption Trends Foodservice Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Retail Sales and Leading Brands/Producers Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Social Media Marketing Fuels Demand for Unique Creations Sources and Methodology (not included in page count)
List of Tables [35]
List of Figures [3]
For more information about this report visit
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