State Of The Industry: Dog Food In The U.S. (21St Edition) Now Available Tracks The Rise Of Refrigerated And Frozen Dog Food, E-Commerce Growth And Younger Pet Owners Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 76-Page Report Delivers 21 Statistical Tables Covering Retail Sales by Type, Top 10 Vendor Market Shares, Pricing, Dog Population and Owner Demographics

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Dog Food in the U.S. (21st Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The the report provides dog food industry statistics, forecasts, and objective analysis, covering historical, current, and future trends through 2030.

Key Facts



Edition: 21st annual edition

Publisher: Sundale Research

Published: July 2026

Coverage period: 2010-2030

Region: United States Length: 76 pages, including 52 pages of written analysis, 21 statistical tables, and 3 graphs

Drivers of Industry Growth

The report analyses the key developments shaping the U.S. dog food industry:



the shift to younger pet owners

the soaring popularity of refrigerated and frozen dog food

rapidly rising e-commerce dog food sales

healthy and functional product trends

organic and natural dog food growth

sustainability and environmental issues the use of social media

Dedicated analysis sections examine:



how demographics support premium pet food consumption

how grain-free and plant-based formulations have been affected by health concerns

how green and sustainable practices improve profits and revenues how healthier living trends are fuelling weight management and senior varieties

Sales by Product Type

The report provides U.S. retail sales data from 2010 to 2030 for total dog food and for each major type:



Dry dog food: valued for convenience and economical pricing

Wet dog food: built on higher quality ingredients

Soft-dry and semi-moist dog food: a segment with limited innovation

Dog treats: increasingly defined by functional characteristics Refrigerated and frozen dog food: the report describes its popularity as skyrocketing

Pet oral care product sales are also covered.

Competitive Landscape

The report ranks the top 25 pet food companies based on 2024 worldwide sales. It also provides 2025 U.S. dollar sales and market shares for the top 10 vendors in four categories: dry dog food, wet dog food, dog biscuits and treats, and refrigerated and frozen dog food.

Distribution, Pricing and Consumers

Distribution coverage includes sales by outlet for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030, along with trends in e-commerce and subscriptions.

Pricing analysis covers U.S. producer price trends for dog food, overall and by type, plus U.S. consumer price trends for pet food from 2010 to 2030.

Consumer data includes:



U.S. dog population from 2010 to 2030

dog population by state for 2025

a demographic profile of dog owners for 2025 and 2030

a ranking of the top 30 dog breeds for 2024 and 2025 average annual household pet food expenditures by detailed demographic characteristics for 2025 and 2030

Report Scope

The report covers:



drivers of industry growth

overall retail sales of dog food

product-by-type sales analysis

pet oral care products

distribution trends, e-commerce, and subscriptions

top pet food companies

producer and consumer price trends

dog population

the demographic profile of dog owners

leading dog breeds

demographic trends for pet food expenditures social media as a marketing tool for pet food companies

For more information about this report visit

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