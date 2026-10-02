State Of The Industry: Dog Food In The U.S. (21St Edition) Now Available Tracks The Rise Of Refrigerated And Frozen Dog Food, E-Commerce Growth And Younger Pet Owners Through 2030
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Dog Food in the U.S. (21st Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The the report provides dog food industry statistics, forecasts, and objective analysis, covering historical, current, and future trends through 2030.
Key Facts
- Edition: 21st annual edition Publisher: Sundale Research Published: July 2026 Coverage period: 2010-2030 Region: United States Length: 76 pages, including 52 pages of written analysis, 21 statistical tables, and 3 graphs
Drivers of Industry Growth
The report analyses the key developments shaping the U.S. dog food industry:
- the shift to younger pet owners the soaring popularity of refrigerated and frozen dog food rapidly rising e-commerce dog food sales healthy and functional product trends organic and natural dog food growth sustainability and environmental issues the use of social media
Dedicated analysis sections examine:
- how demographics support premium pet food consumption how grain-free and plant-based formulations have been affected by health concerns how green and sustainable practices improve profits and revenues how healthier living trends are fuelling weight management and senior varieties
Sales by Product Type
The report provides U.S. retail sales data from 2010 to 2030 for total dog food and for each major type:
- Dry dog food: valued for convenience and economical pricing Wet dog food: built on higher quality ingredients Soft-dry and semi-moist dog food: a segment with limited innovation Dog treats: increasingly defined by functional characteristics Refrigerated and frozen dog food: the report describes its popularity as skyrocketing
Pet oral care product sales are also covered.
Competitive Landscape
The report ranks the top 25 pet food companies based on 2024 worldwide sales. It also provides 2025 U.S. dollar sales and market shares for the top 10 vendors in four categories: dry dog food, wet dog food, dog biscuits and treats, and refrigerated and frozen dog food.
Distribution, Pricing and Consumers
Distribution coverage includes sales by outlet for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2030, along with trends in e-commerce and subscriptions.
Pricing analysis covers U.S. producer price trends for dog food, overall and by type, plus U.S. consumer price trends for pet food from 2010 to 2030.
Consumer data includes:
- U.S. dog population from 2010 to 2030 dog population by state for 2025 a demographic profile of dog owners for 2025 and 2030 a ranking of the top 30 dog breeds for 2024 and 2025 average annual household pet food expenditures by detailed demographic characteristics for 2025 and 2030
Report Scope
The report covers:
- drivers of industry growth overall retail sales of dog food product-by-type sales analysis pet oral care products distribution trends, e-commerce, and subscriptions top pet food companies producer and consumer price trends dog population the demographic profile of dog owners leading dog breeds demographic trends for pet food expenditures social media as a marketing tool for pet food companies
For more information about this report visit
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