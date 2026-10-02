Sacrifice, Service Of Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri Will Continue To Inspire Indians, Says Odisha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the unmatched sacrifice, moral values and service to the nation of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri will continue to inspire all Indians.

CM Majhi made the remarks while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries at a programme held on the premises of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Friday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and other dignitaries also paid tributes to the two national leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi did not merely bring independence to India but also provided a new direction to the entire world through the noble ideas of morality, Satyagraha, and non-cooperation.

“Gandhiji's primary dream was to serve the person standing at the last row of society, maintain cleanliness, and adopt Swadeshi. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this vision of Mahatma Gandhi is turning into a reality,” said the Chief Minister.

He further added that while cleanliness has today turned into a mass movement in the country, the mantra of Swadeshi was serving as strong support in building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Through the 'Antyodaya Yojana', launched to deliver the fruits of development to the last person of society, the poor and downtrodden are being empowered, Majhi added.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said the apostle of peace, Lal Bahadur Shastri's simple life, high thinking, and honesty are a supreme example for the entire society. He said that Shastriji's selfless service to the nation and his stirring call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' had infused new enthusiasm and energy among every Indian.

"By following Gandhiji's truth and non-violence, and Shastriji's dedication to duty and service to the nation as our ideals, our relentless efforts will continue towards building a 'Samruddha Odisha' and a 'Viksit Bharat'," the Chief Minister said.

An all-faith prayer meeting and a rendition of 'Ram Dhun', Gandhi's favourite devotional hymn, were organised by the Odisha Information and Public Relations Department on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Law and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, MLAs and other senior leaders were present.