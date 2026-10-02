Embraer And Mahindra Group Advance Plans For C-390 Millennium Industrialization In India Identify Nagpur As The Location For Assembly Facility, If Selected

Companies continue evaluating and preparing for local manufacturing and assembly in India, subject to selection of the C-390 Millennium for the Indian Air Force Medium Transport Aircraft programme Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mumbai, October, 2026 – Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ/ B3: EMBJ3) and Mahindra Group are continuing preparatory discussions and planning activities regarding an industrial and support ecosystem for the C-390 Millennium in India, as the companies jointly pursue the Indian Air Force (IAF) Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

As part of their ongoing preparations, Mahindra and Embraer are working with the Government of Maharashtra and have identified Nagpur for a potential Final Assembly Line for Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft production in India. The proposed facility would support the local assembly and industrialisation of the aircraft in India, subject to the Embraer C-390 Millennium being selected by the Government of India and an order being placed under the IAF's MTA programme.

The companies are working closely with the Maharashtra Government on completion of the associated processes, with the objective of ensuring that the required industrial infrastructure can be progressed expeditiously if the programme is awarded to the partnership.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO Embraer Defense & Security,

“Embraer is pleased to deepen its partnership with Mahindra as we advance our preparations to bring the C-390 Millennium's industrial capabilities to India. Identifying Nagpur as a potential location for an assembly facility is an important step in building a robust, long-term aerospace ecosystem in the country. We value the support of the Government of Maharashtra and look forward to working closely with our partners to strengthen India's indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities, subject to the C-390 Millennium being selected for the Indian Air Force programme.”

Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group,

“Mahindra is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India and to creating meaningful manufacturing and technology capabilities that contribute to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions. As we work with Embraer on the C-390 Millennium, we are preparing the industrial ecosystem required to support the programme at scale. Nagpur offers a compelling opportunity for such a capability, and we are very grateful to the Government of Maharashtra on expeditiously allotting the land in Nagpur and helping with the related requirements. These preparations are, of course, subject to the selection of the C-390 Millennium by the Government of India and the placement of the IAF order.”

The proposed Nagpur facility would be a state-of-the-art facility in India bringing knowhow on aircraft assembly, system integration, manufacturing engineering, local supply chain development and others into the country. Subject to the programme award, the partnership intends to progressively integrate Indian aerospace companies into the C-390 Millennium ecosystem, to deliver manufacturing, aftermarket services, training and lifecycle support, in line with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

Embraer and Mahindra entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement in October 2025 to jointly advance the C-390 Millennium for the IAF's MTA programme, building on their earlier MoU signed in February 2024. The agreement envisages collaboration on industrialisation, local manufacturing, assembly, supply chain development and MRO activities in India. In February 2026, the companies also announced plans to work towards establishing a C-390 Millennium MRO capability in India, subject to the aircraft's selection under the MTA programme.

The C-390 Millennium is a multi-mission military transport aircraft designed to perform a range of missions including troop and cargo transport, airdrop operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions. The aircraft has a payload capacity of up to 26 tonnes and is designed to operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

The proposed industrialisation programme would leverage Embraer's aerospace engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise with Mahindra's established manufacturing capabilities and extensive Indian industrial ecosystem. The companies will continue to engage with the Government of India, the Indian aerospace ecosystem and the Government of Maharashtra as they progress preparations for the programme.

*This release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential industrial activities, manufacturing capabilities, facilities, collaborations and business opportunities. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of the Indian Air Force Medium Transport Aircraft procurement process, governmental approvals, the execution of definitive agreements and other factors beyond the parties' control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

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About Embraer:

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high- value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

About Mahindra:

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with over 327K+ employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume.

It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.