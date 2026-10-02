United States Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Forecast To 2035 8.83% CAGR Driven By Solid Tumors, C-Met Targets, And Next-Generation Linkers

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Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market by Target Indication, Therapeutic Area, Linker, Payload, Target Antigen, End User and Sales Forecast for Therapies - Industry Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States antibody drug conjugates market is estimated at USD 7.07 billion in the current year and is projected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by a high cancer burden, extensive biomarker-testing infrastructure, strong investment in oncology innovation and favorable regulatory pathways for differentiated antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

The United States remains the largest single-country contributor to global ADC revenue. The USFDA has approved the majority of the 19 ADCs cleared globally for therapeutic use, including Adcetris, Besponsa, Blenrep, Datroway, Elahere, Emrelis, Enhertu, Kadcyla, Mylotarg, Padcev, Polivy, Tivdak, Trodelvy and Zynlonta. Six approved products - Adcetris, Besponsa, Blenrep, Mylotarg, Polivy and Zynlonta - address hematological malignancies. This established commercial portfolio, combined with a robust late-stage pipeline, strengthens the country's leadership in targeted cancer therapy.

United States ADC Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of the United States antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising cancer incidence, a large network of NCI-designated cancer centers and continued use of expedited regulatory pathways. Broader testing for HER-2, TROP-2 and other target antigens is improving patient identification and increasing the addressable population for approved and pipeline therapies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are allocating substantial R&D, licensing and acquisition capital to next-generation ADC platforms. Developers are advancing site-specific conjugation technologies, plasma-stable linker systems and new payload classes designed to improve therapeutic performance. Artificial intelligence is also being applied to target identification and antibody-linker-payload optimization, helping accelerate preclinical development and IND activity.

A strong domestic network of contract development and manufacturing organizations supports high-potency conjugation, fill-finish operations and commercial production. Product licensing remains the leading form of ADC partnership activity, followed by linker and payload technology agreements.

Market Challenges

High treatment costs remain a major constraint on ADC adoption. US payers increasingly assess real-world progression-free survival and post-approval outcomes before extending favorable coverage, potentially delaying broad reimbursement following launch.

Manufacturing also presents technical and capacity-related challenges. Developers must maintain consistent conjugation chemistry, control drug-to-antibody ratios across batches and preserve cold-chain integrity. Specialized capabilities remain concentrated among a limited group of US and allied CDMOs. In addition, approaching patent expiries may create long-term pricing pressure from biosimilar-style competitors, particularly in HER-2-directed therapy markets.

Key United States Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Insights



Solid tumors account for approximately 71% of the ADC market and are projected to represent 76% by 2035, supported by development in breast, lung, gastric and ovarian cancers.

Breast cancer therapies hold 44.7% of current global ADC market share, reflecting the commercial strength of established HER-2-targeted products.

Lung cancer is expected to expand rapidly following the June 2025 accelerated approval of the TROP2-targeted ADC Datroway.

Tetrapeptide-based linkers hold the largest current and projected share, while the tetrapeptide-maleimide linker sub-segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 65.7%.

Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) is the leading payload class and supports products including Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv), approved in May 2025 for c-Met-overexpressing non-squamous NSCLC.

HER-2 is the dominant target antigen, supported by Kadcyla and Enhertu, while c-Met is projected to be the fastest-growing antigen segment at a CAGR of 41.8% through 2035.

More than 35% of approximately 165 active global ADC therapy developers are headquartered in North America, with the United States hosting the region's largest concentration of ADC-focused biotechnology companies. Companion diagnostic requirements are increasingly influencing patient-selection strategies, regulatory labels and commercial access.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the United States ADC market across the following categories:



Target indication: Breast cancer, lung cancer, B-Cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, renal cancer, gastric cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma and other indications

Therapeutic area: Solid tumors and hematological cancer

Linker: Tetrapeptide-based linker, Valine-Citrulline, SMCC, Maleimidocaproyl, Maleimide, Sulfo-SPDB, Tetrapeptide-Maleimide-Linker, GGFG (Peptide) Linker and other linkers

Payload: Monomethyl Auristatin E (MMAE), Camptothecin, Exatecan, DM1, Monomethyl Auristatin F (MMAF), SN-38 / Irinotecan, DM4 and other payloads

Target antigen: HER-2 (ERBB2), TROP-2, CD79b, BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM), FOLR1 (Folate Receptor Alpha), c-MET, Nectin 4, CD30, Integrin Beta-6 and other antigens End user: Hospitals, specialty cancer centers and ambulatory infusion centers

Leading Market Segments

Solid tumors are expected to retain the largest therapeutic-area share through 2035. Demand is supported by substantial treated populations, established commercial infrastructure and ongoing label expansion for breast, lung, gastric and ovarian cancer therapies.

Breast cancer remains the leading target indication due to the large HER-2-positive and HER-2-low patient populations and the commercial maturity of Kadcyla and Enhertu. Lung cancer is forecast to record faster growth as new TROP-2 and c-Met therapies enter clinical and commercial use.

Hospitals and specialty cancer centers account for most ADC administration because they offer the oncology expertise, high-potency handling systems and cold-chain infrastructure required for treatment. Ambulatory infusion centers are gaining market share as payers and healthcare systems transition appropriate regimens to lower-cost outpatient settings.

Prominent Companies in the United States ADC Market



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech (Roche)

Gilead Sciences

GSK

ImmunoGen (AbbVie)

Merck Pfizer

Report Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing and forecasts through 2035, supported by analysis of target indications, therapeutic areas, linker technologies, payloads, target antigens and end users. It examines the competitive landscape, ADC developers, company profiles, clinical trials, discontinued programs, approval success factors and patents filed or granted since 2022.

Additional coverage includes partnerships, licensing agreements, funding, investments, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing capacity and recent industry developments. Porter's Five Forces analysis assesses new entrants, buyer and supplier power, substitute products and competitive rivalry. The report also evaluates regulatory trends, reimbursement conditions, companion diagnostics, market access, supply chain requirements and the effects of AI-enabled drug discovery.

Strategic Value of the Report



Evaluate current and future United States ADC market revenue across high-growth segments.

Identify emerging opportunities in target antigens, indications, linkers and payload platforms.

Benchmark product portfolios and strategies against leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Assess clinical pipeline maturity, recent approvals and late-stage development programs.

Review licensing, collaboration, acquisition and investment opportunities.

Analyze FDA approval trends, accelerated pathways, payer expectations and reimbursement risks.

Examine CDMO capacity, high-potency manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain constraints. Use patent intelligence and competitive analysis to support R&D, market entry and portfolio planning.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel data packs for all analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team Free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Antibody Drug Conjugates

6.2. Structure and Mechanism of Action

6.3. Conjugation Chemistry and Linker Technologies

6.4. Payload Classes

6.5. US Regulatory Landscape and Approval Pathways

6.6. Important Facts in the US ADC Domain

6.7. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: US ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE THERAPIES

7.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. US ADC Therapies: Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Target Indication

7.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.2.4. Analysis by Linker

7.2.5. Analysis by Payload

7.2.6. Analysis by Target Antigen

7.2.7. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.8. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.9. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AbbVie

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Business Segments

8.1.3. US ADC Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Initiatives

8.2. AstraZeneca

8.3. Daiichi Sankyo (US Operations)

8.4. Genentech (Roche)

8.5. Gilead Sciences

8.6. GSK

8.7. Merck

8.8. Pfizer

9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. US ADC Clinical Trial Analysis

9.2.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.2.2. Analysis by Trial Status

9.2.3. Analysis by Trial Phase

9.2.4. Analysis by Patients Enrolled

9.2.5. Analysis by Study Design

9.2.6. Most Active Sponsors / Collaborators

10. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS

10.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. US ADC Drug Failure Analysis

10.2.1. Analysis by Trial Phase

10.2.2. Analysis by Reasons for Discontinuation

10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule

11. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

11.3. Success Protocol Analysis: Enhertu (Daiichi Sankyo / AstraZeneca)

11.4. Success Protocol Analysis: Kadcyla (Genentech / Roche)

11.5. Success Protocol Analysis: Padcev (Astellas / Pfizer)

11.6. Success Protocol Analysis: Trodelvy (Gilead Sciences)

11.7. Conclusion

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. US ADC Patent Analysis

12.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

12.3.2. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Applicant

12.4. Patent Benchmarking and Valuation Analysis

12.5. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

13. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models (Partnerships and Collaborations)

13.3. Funding Models (Funding and Investment Analysis)

13.4. Global and US-based Industry Events

14. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Threat of New Entrants

14.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.5. Threat of Substitute Solutions

14.6. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

14.7. Conclusion

15. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Market Drivers

15.3. Market Restraints

15.4. Market Opportunities

15.5. Market Challenges

16. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Companion Diagnostics Landscape and Label Impact

16.3. US Payer and Reimbursement Dynamics

16.4. Post-Market Evidence Requirements

17. UNITED STATES ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, TILL 2035

17.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.2. United States ADC Market, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.1. Multivariate Scenario Analysis (Conservative, Base and Optimistic)

17.3. Key Market Segmentations

18. US ADC MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

18.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by Target Indication

19. US ADC MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

19.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (Solid Tumors, Hematological Cancer)

20. US ADC MARKET, BY LINKER

20.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by Linker

21. US ADC MARKET, BY PAYLOAD

21.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by Payload

22. US ADC MARKET, BY TARGET ANTIGEN

22.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

23. US ADC MARKET, BY END USER

23.1. US ADC Market: Distribution by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Cancer Centers, Ambulatory Infusion Centers)

24. US ADC MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF INDIVIDUAL THERAPIES

24.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.2. US ADC Market for Enhertu, Historical Trends and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.3. US ADC Market for Kadcyla, Historical Trends and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.4. US ADC Market for Padcev, Historical Trends and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.5. US ADC Market for Trodelvy, Historical Trends and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6. US ADC Market for Elahere, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.7. US ADC Market for Datroway, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25. CONCLUDING INSIGHTS

26. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

26.1. Views and Opinions of Key Industry Stakeholders

27. TABULATED DATA

27.1. List of Tables [0]

27.2. List of Figures [0]

28. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech (Roche)

Gilead Sciences

GSK

ImmunoGen (AbbVie)

Merck Pfizer

For more information about this report visit

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