Australia Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 USD 40.2 Billion Growth Opportunity Driven By Housing, Renewables, AI, And Olympic Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public housing, renewable infrastructure and Olympic projects drive demand, while MMC, digital twins, AI governance and low-carbon practices unlock opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Market in Australia 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in Australia is forecast to grow by USD 40.2 billion from 2025 to 2030, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period. A comprehensive industry report examines the Australia construction market size, outlook, competitive landscape, emerging trends, growth drivers and operational challenges. The analysis also covers approximately 25 vendors active across major construction sectors.

Market expansion is being supported by strategic public sector intervention in housing supply, increased investment in offshore wind and renewable energy infrastructure, and deadline-driven Olympic infrastructure delivery. These factors are expected to create opportunities across building construction, infrastructure construction and industrial construction as Australia responds to housing demand, energy transition requirements and major project commitments.

Modern methods of construction (MMC) are becoming increasingly influential within the industry, supporting more efficient project delivery and new approaches to workforce, cost and scheduling challenges. Digital twin integration and AI-driven project governance are also expected to strengthen planning, asset management and operational oversight. At the same time, the growing focus on embodied carbon reduction and circular economy principles is likely to influence procurement, material selection, design strategies and redevelopment activity.

Australia Construction Market Segmentation

By Sector



Building construction

Infrastructure construction Industrial construction

By End-User



Engineering

Residential Non-residential

By Type



New construction Redevelopment

By Region



APAC Australia

The market research combines historical data with forecasts to provide a detailed view of current conditions and future growth potential. It includes market sizing, segment analysis, regional insights and an assessment of the vendor landscape. The findings are based on primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants and evaluation of factors such as pricing, profitability, competition and promotional activity.

The competitive analysis is designed to help construction companies, investors and other industry stakeholders assess market positioning and identify potential growth opportunities. Leading vendors covered in the report include ABC Group, ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd., AECOM, Alchemy Construct, Altrad Group, Arup Group Ltd., Barker Ryan Stewart, Built Holdings Pty Ltd., BY Group, CPB Contractors Pty Ltd., Fulton Hogan Ltd., Grimshaw Architects, Inspired Built, J Hutchinson Pty Ltd., John Holland Group Pty Ltd., Kapitol Group, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Multiplex, Taylor and Vaughan Constructions.

Vendor assessment uses qualitative and quantitative research to evaluate the competitive landscape and support informed selection and strategy development. The report also considers upcoming trends and challenges that may influence construction market growth in Australia, enabling companies to prepare for changing policy priorities, sustainability requirements, technology adoption and infrastructure investment patterns.

Key Areas Covered



Australia construction market sizing and historical performance

Australia construction market forecast for 2025-2030

Sector, end-user, type and regional analysis

Competitive landscape and vendor assessment

Market drivers, emerging trends and industry challenges Growth opportunities linked to housing, renewable energy and Olympic infrastructure

By synthesizing information from multiple research sources, the report presents a reliable picture of the Australian construction industry and its anticipated development through 2030. The analysis is intended to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking and investment decisions as market participants pursue opportunities across residential, non-residential, engineering, infrastructure and industrial construction.

Australia Construction Market Report Highlights Strategic Housing Investment and Growing Adoption of MMC

The latest analysis of the construction market in Australia identifies strategic public sector intervention in housing supply as a major driver of industry activity. Government initiatives designed to expand housing availability are expected to influence project pipelines, procurement strategies and investment decisions across residential construction and supporting infrastructure.

As housing demand continues to shape national and regional development priorities, public sector programs are creating opportunities for contractors, architects, engineering consultancies and property development groups. The report examines how policy measures and housing supply objectives are affecting the competitive environment, while providing insight into the companies positioned to participate in current and emerging construction projects.

A research analyst commenting on the findings identified the mainstreaming of MMC as a key trend gaining momentum in the Australia construction market. The increasing integration of MMC into established project delivery strategies is influencing design, procurement, manufacturing and construction processes. Market participants are evaluating these methods as part of broader efforts to improve delivery performance, strengthen operational consistency and respond to changing project requirements.

The report recognizes the following companies as key players in the global construction market in Australia:



ABC Group

ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.

AECOM

Alchemy Construct

Altrad Group

Arup Group Ltd.

Barker Ryan Stewart

Built Holdings Pty Ltd.

BY Group

CPB Contractors Pty Ltd.

Fulton Hogan Ltd.

Grimshaw Architects

Inspired Built

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd.

John Holland Group Pty Ltd.

Kapitol Group

Lendlease Corp. Ltd.

Multiplex

Taylor Vaughan Constructions

These organizations represent a broad cross-section of the industry, including construction contractors, engineering specialists, architecture practices, infrastructure providers and multidisciplinary professional services firms. Their inclusion reflects the diverse capabilities required to deliver residential, commercial and infrastructure developments throughout Australia.

The Australia construction market report provides a comprehensive assessment of the vendor landscape, enabling industry stakeholders to evaluate competitive positioning and understand the factors influencing market participation. It also considers the role of major vendors within the wider construction ecosystem, including their exposure to market opportunities, operating conditions and strategic challenges.

The study was prepared using an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary inputs included information obtained from key industry participants, while secondary research supported the analysis of market conditions, vendor activity and sector developments. This methodology was used to establish a balanced view of the construction market and validate the principal findings.

In addition to its market and vendor analysis, the report includes a SWOT assessment of key vendors. The findings are intended to support contractors, investors, consultants, suppliers and other decision-makers seeking informed perspectives on Australia construction industry trends, housing supply initiatives and competitive dynamics.

Overall, the research indicates that public sector involvement in housing supply and the broader adoption of MMC are central factors shaping the market. Together, these developments are influencing how construction companies assess opportunities, allocate resources and plan for evolving residential and infrastructure requirements across Australia.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Australia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Australia: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Construction Market in Australia 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Construction Market in Australia 2020 - 2024 ($ billion)

5.2 Sector segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Sector Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ billion)

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ billion)

5.4 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ billion)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Construction Market in Australia

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Sector

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Sector - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Sector - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Sector



Chart on Comparison by Sector Data Table on Comparison by Sector

8.3 Building construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Building construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Building construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Building construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Building construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Infrastructure construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Infrastructure construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Industrial construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Industrial construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Industrial construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Sector



Market opportunity by Sector ($ billion) Data Table on Market opportunity by Sector ($ billion)

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments



Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user



Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Engineering - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Engineering - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Engineering - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Engineering - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Engineering - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by End-user



Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

10 Market Segmentation by Type

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Type



Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type

10.3 New construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on New construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on New construction - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on New construction - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Redevelopment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Redevelopment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Data Table on Redevelopment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ billion)

Chart on Redevelopment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Redevelopment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Market opportunity by Type



Market opportunity by Type ($ billion) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

12.1 Market drivers



Strategic public sector intervention in housing supply

Acceleration of offshore wind and renewable infrastructure Deadline-driven olympic infrastructure delivery

12.2 Market challenges



Industrial relations reform and workforce governance

Regulatory ambition versus economic feasibility Risk allocation and margin compression in major projects

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

12.4 Market opportunities



Mainstreaming of MMC

Digital twin integration and AI-driven project governance Growing focus on embodied carbon reduction and circular economy principles

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

14.4 ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.5 AECOM



Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus SWOT

14.6 Alchemy Construct



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.7 Altrad Group



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.8 Arup Group Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.9 Barker Ryan Stewart



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.10 Built Holdings Pty Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.11 BY Group



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.12 CPB Contractors Pty Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.13 Fulton Hogan Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.14 Grimshaw Architects



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.15 Inspired Built



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.16 J Hutchinson Pty Ltd.



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

14.17 Lendlease Corp. Ltd.



Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus SWOT

14.18 Multiplex



Overview

Product / Service

Key offerings SWOT

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

15.5 Data procurement

Information sources

15.6 Data validation

15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

15.8 Data synthesis

15.9 360 degree market analysis

15.10 List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [163]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ABC Group

ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.

AECOM

Alchemy Construct

Altrad Group

Arup Group Ltd.

Barker Ryan Stewart

Built Holdings Pty Ltd.

BY Group

CPB Contractors Pty Ltd.

Fulton Hogan Ltd.

Grimshaw Architects

Inspired Built

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd.

John Holland Group Pty Ltd.

Kapitol Group

Lendlease Corp. Ltd.

Multiplex

Taylor Vaughan Constructions

For more information about this report visit

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