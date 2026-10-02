Global Defense Gunner's Primary Sights (GPS) Market Forecast 2026-2036 Armored Vehicle Modernization Drives 4.40% CAGR And A USD 1.15 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Armored vehicle modernization, thermal imaging, digital fire-control integration and stabilized optics drive demand for precise, all-weather targeting

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Gunner's Primary Sights (GPS) Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Defense Gunner's Primary Sights Market is estimated at USD 0.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2036, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Market growth is being supported by armored vehicle modernization, rising defense investment, and increasing demand for precision targeting and enhanced battlefield awareness.

Gunner's primary sights are integral to main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other armored combat platforms. Integrated with fire control systems, advanced optics, sensors, and targeting software, these systems support accurate target detection, identification, tracking, and engagement. Their ability to operate effectively during day and night missions helps improve crew effectiveness, response times, and overall operational performance.

Technology Impact on the Defense Gunner's Primary Sights Market

Advances in optical, electronic, and digital technologies are reshaping the defense gunner's primary sights market. Modern systems increasingly incorporate thermal imaging, high-resolution optics, digital imaging, and sophisticated sensors to maintain targeting performance in darkness, smoke, fog, adverse weather, and other challenging battlefield conditions.

Digital integration is also strengthening the capabilities of gunner's primary sights. Connectivity with fire control systems, battlefield management networks, and targeting software enables faster target acquisition, improved information sharing, and more coordinated combat operations. Enhanced stabilization technologies further support accurate targeting while armored vehicles are moving, increasing platform effectiveness in dynamic operational environments.

Defense manufacturers are prioritizing image clarity, detection range, reliability, and system resilience as armed forces seek next-generation solutions for new and upgraded land platforms. Continued innovation in sensor fusion and digital processing is expected to expand the role of advanced sighting systems across modern military vehicle fleets.

Key Defense Gunner's Primary Sights Market Drivers

The modernization of armored vehicles is a primary growth driver for the global defense gunner's primary sights market. Military organizations are replacing legacy optical equipment with advanced systems that improve precision engagement, battlefield awareness, and crew safety. Procurement programs for next-generation combat vehicles are also generating demand for sights designed to operate with modern digital architectures.

Rising emphasis on situational awareness is further accelerating market adoption. Land forces require timely visual and sensor data to identify threats, make informed decisions, and engage targets efficiently. Increased integration of advanced sensors and digital fire control technologies is therefore creating opportunities for sighting systems that deliver clear imagery and dependable performance under demanding conditions.

Defense budgets allocated to fleet upgrades, indigenous vehicle development, and platform life extension programs are also supporting long-term market growth. Retrofitting existing armored vehicles with advanced gunner's sights allows military operators to improve combat capabilities without immediately replacing entire fleets.

Regional Defense Gunner's Primary Sights Market Trends

North America remains a leading market, supported by sustained investment in armored vehicle technology, defense research, advanced sensors, and battlefield networking. Regional modernization initiatives continue to emphasize targeting accuracy, platform survivability, and integrated combat capabilities.

Europe is recording increased demand as countries upgrade armored fleets and strengthen ground combat readiness. Collaborative defense programs and renewed investment in land systems are encouraging the adoption of sophisticated optical and electronic targeting solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant growth market due to higher defense expenditure, expanding domestic manufacturing, and investment in indigenous armored vehicle programs. These initiatives are creating demand for advanced sighting technologies suited to varied terrain and operational requirements.

In the Middle East and other developing defense markets, procurement of modern armored platforms and efforts to enhance land-based combat capabilities are supporting demand for reliable, high-performance gunner's primary sights.

Major Programs and Market Outlook

Armored vehicle development and modernization programs worldwide will remain central to the defense gunner's primary sights market outlook. These initiatives increasingly combine advanced optics, digital fire control solutions, stabilized targeting, and battlefield communication networks within integrated vehicle architectures.

Collaboration among defense manufacturers, technology developers, and military organizations is expected to accelerate the introduction of next-generation systems with improved detection, tracking, image quality, and operational reliability. As armed forces prioritize precision, connectivity, and platform modernization, demand for advanced gunner's primary sights is expected to remain steady through 2036.

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