Under 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' Event, Himachal CM Visits Bhatwari, Performs Nati Dance With Villagers

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 2 (IANS) A festive atmosphere, reminiscent of Diwali, prevailed in Bhatwari village of the Rohru Assembly constituency upon the arrival of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, where he joined villagers in performing Nati dance and spent the night.

Under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme, the Chief Minister visited Bhatwari, listened to the grievances of local residents and directed officials to ensure their speedy resolution.

Villagers welcomed and honoured the Chief Minister with traditional music and dance. Locals sang traditional Laman folk songs and performed the Nati dance.

The Chief Minister also joined the villagers in the Nati dance and boosted their spirits by singing local songs.

The Chief Minister stayed overnight at the residence of Pradhan Prashanlal of the Diudi Gram Panchayat. Pradhan Prashanlal said,“Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had visited this village in the past, but no Chief Minister has visited since then.

Sukhvinder Sukhu is the first Chief Minister of the state to spend the night in this remote village, which has generated great enthusiasm among the locals.”

Local residents prepared traditional delicacies for the Chief Minister's dinner. He was served traditional regional dishes, including fafra, kode ki roti (finger millet bread), red rice and rajma (kidney beans).

Villagers accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister at various points along the route. The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh each to Mahila Mandals.

The Chief Minister assured that the Barshil bridge would be made motorable and announced Rs 20 lakh for the Chingwari road. Additionally, he announced Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the Pekha-Diudi Mahila Mandal building and declared that the Dhamwari school would be affiliated with the CBSE board.

The Himachal CMO posted on its X handle, "Yesterday, under the 'Government at the Village Gate' program, I reached Bhatwari, engaged in dialogue with the local people, and listened to their problems. Instructions were given to the officials for the prompt resolution of public grievances. Night stay was done at the home of Prashan Lal Ji, the head of DiuDi Gram Panchayat."

Local MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.