Love Through Loss GCC Collective Marks Six Years Of Uniting To Break The Silence On Pregnancy And Baby Loss

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Marking Baby Loss Awareness Week 2026 with compassionate support, expert-led sessions, and a Wave of Light remembrance in Dubai” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This year's Baby Loss Awareness Week (9–15 October) sees the region's Love Through Loss collective return for a sixth year, with a free day of online education and support on Thursday 15October followed by an in-person Wave of Light remembrance on Saturday 17th October.

The return comes as the UAE marks 2026 as its Year of the Family, under the national theme 'Growing in Unity' – a timely backdrop for a collective built on the understanding that families can look very different from one another. Love Through Loss GCC exists precisely for the families whose stories don't always fit the traditional narrative: those grieving a baby, navigating loss at any stage, or still hoping to grow their family – families who deserve the same unity, recognition and support as any other.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is now in its 24th year globally, providing a safe and supportive space for those whose lives have been touched by pregnancy and baby loss – a life event that will affect nearly half of all adults today. From 9–15 October, Baby Loss Awareness Week brings the global community together to speak out, increase understanding of the impact of loss, remove shame and stigma, and remember every baby. It also plays a crucial role in raising awareness of the importance of ongoing bereavement support and the work still needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and save babies' lives.

Now marking six years in the GCC, Love Through Loss brings much-needed awareness, education and support to those affected by, and those supporting families through, baby and pregnancy loss – as well as those who have struggled or been unable to become parents. The collective provides support, open conversation and a sense of unity for all affected, alongside deeper emotional education for the professionals who support them.

The collective's goal is also to support and strengthen healthcare across the GCC by equipping healthcare professionals and allied services with the knowledge, skills and confidence to provide compassionate, informed care to families during some of the most significant moments of their lives. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="People lighting candles on a tableDescription automatically generated" src="#" alt="People lighting candles on a tableDescription automatically generated" width="333" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

Saturday 10th October – Therapeutic Art & Community Morning for Parents – Cornelia's, 11:30am. Wednesday 14th – Sound Healing – Details to be confirmed. Thursday 15th October – A full day online event providing education and support. Each session will be hosted by a specialist in a specific area of baby and pregnancy loss, alongside a person with lived experience. Sessions will cover loss experienced at any stage from conception to infancy, alongside interactive sessions such as mindfulness through grief and guidance for those currently navigating family building, pregnancy and baby loss. Full schedule to follow. Saturday 17th October 5:30pm – 7:30pm – An in-person gathering of Remembrance for the Global 'Wave of Light' at [Nature Escapes, Al Barari, Dubai.]. Everyone is invited, wherever they are in the world, to light a candle at 7pm local time as a mark of support and remembrance.

Love Through Loss GCC 2026 will take place as follows:

Over 130 dedicated pregnancy and baby loss organisations come together during this week across the globe. The Love Through Loss GCC collective of communities and advocates spans the UAE, KSA, Qatar and Bahrain, all dedicated to breaking down barriers in the region and opening conversations that can be difficult to have in the mainstream. The collective includes Small and Mighty Babies, IVF Support UAE, Lala Langtry White Support, TFMR Mamas, Twins Plus Arabia, The Fit Midwife and TishTash Communications.

Love Through Loss aims to become a widely recognised and trusted source of support across the UAE, so that families, friends, healthcare professionals and the wider community know where to turn or whom to signpost to following baby loss at any stage. The volunteer-led community also offers a compassionate first response when a loss occurs, supporting families with memory making, helping them understand and navigate practical and logistical considerations and signposting them to relevant professional and community services. By offering calm, informed support at an often-overwhelming time, Love Through Loss aims to ensure that every family feels held, guided and less alone.

Due to the online nature of the event, complete anonymity is possible, enabling a secure and private space that allows participants to take part in sessions with complete confidence and safety. Love Through Loss is completely free to attend and open to everyone. Participants can dip in and out of sessions as they wish and can register via Lovethroughlosssupport, where the full schedule of sessions will be made available in due course. Together, we care.