Ukrainian Forces Hit Oil Refinery In Volgograd, Oil Blending Station In Samara Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

"We are giving justified responses to Russia's escalation with our own long-range sanctions. Important results are achieved practically every day. Over the past 24 hours, oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions were hit," Zelensky said.

He also said that successful operations were carried out in the Black Sea and in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, and Krasnodar regions, targeting airfields, industrial facilities, oil refineries, a missile and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers.

"I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, and Foreign Intelligence Service for their precision and professionalism," Zelensky said.

Transneft hub ablaze after explosions in Samara, fire breaks out near oil refinery, chemical plant in Volgograd

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that an oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd and an oil blending station in Russia's Samara region had been hit.

Overnight on October 2, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd, Volgograd region. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility.

LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Its refining capacity is about 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel. It is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) in the area of the settlement of Prosvet, Samara region, was hit. A fire was recorded at the facility.

The Samara LPDS is a production facility and a major oil receiving, storage and blending hub. Oil reaches the station via trunk pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia and other oil-producing regions of Russia. The facility blends high- and low-sulfur crude from different fields to produce Urals export-grade crude, which accounts for up to 50% of Russia's total oil exports. The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that, together with other components of the Defense Forces, it had carried out long-range strikes against four important oil infrastructure facilities in Russia's Samara and Volgograd regions.

Drones operated by the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate, struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station, as well as the Samara-1 and Samara-2 pumping stations near the settlement of Prosvet. Fires were recorded at the facilities following the strikes.

The Volgograd Oil Refinery was also hit in a joint operation with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate. A fire was recorded at the refinery.

NASA's FIRMS satellite service detected fire hotspots near the delayed coking unit and the ELOU-AVT-1 and ELOU-AVT-5 units, which are key processing facilities at the refinery.

As reported, the Transneft hub caught fire in Samara following explosions, while a fire broke out in the area of an oil refinery and chemical plant in Volgograd.

Photo: Exilenova+