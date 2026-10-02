Vietnam Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Import Market And Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Rising Fertilizer Demand And Supply Gaps Unlock Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top MAP importers with verified contacts and Excel data to streamline customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and mitigate market risks

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Import Guide 2023-2026 provides manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, chemical enterprises, international trading companies and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market.

The report examines Vietnam's ammonium dihydrogen phosphate industry, import activity, competitive landscape and major buyers during 2023-2026. It identifies the top 10 MAP importing companies, covering large agricultural groups, chemical companies, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. Company profiles are supported by contact details and import data, including volume, value, price, import sources and major suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospects, organize customer groups and manage outreach efficiently.

Vietnam MAP Industry and Demand Outlook

Vietnam's extensive cultivation of rice, coffee, rubber, pepper, fruit and other food and cash crops supports sustained fertilizer demand. Agricultural modernization, precision fertilization and increased production of high-value crops are strengthening demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, including MAP.

Domestic MAP production capacity remains extremely limited, with virtually no mature large-scale production facilities operating in Vietnam. As a result, the market depends heavily on international suppliers. This structural supply gap creates opportunities for established exporters while also supporting the long-term potential for localized production and foreign investment.

Vietnam's MAP market is expected to maintain a stable growth trajectory as farms adopt more efficient agricultural inputs. Future investment projects, changes in trade policy and the development of local fertilizer manufacturing could gradually reshape the supply structure. Until substantial domestic capacity becomes available, however, imports are expected to remain the principal source of supply.

Vietnam Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate Import Market

Analysis indicates that Vietnam's MAP import market has expanded significantly. Approximately 50 Vietnamese buyers imported MAP in 2024, with total imports valued at US$27.05 million, representing a 9.2% year-on-year increase. In 2025, import value reached US$42.89 million, an increase of 58.5% compared with the same period in 2024.

China was Vietnam's largest MAP supplier in 2025, accounting for approximately 86.2% of total imports. South Korea ranked second with a share of about 10.8%. These figures demonstrate the concentration of Vietnam's current supply base while highlighting opportunities for exporters able to offer competitive pricing, reliable delivery, consistent product quality and strong distributor relationships.

Continued agricultural development and insufficient domestic supply are expected to support further growth in Vietnam's ammonium dihydrogen phosphate imports over the next several years. Suppliers that understand buyer requirements, import channels and purchasing patterns will be better positioned to manage risk and build a sustainable presence in the market.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam offers several advantages for investors evaluating MAP production, distribution or fertilizer supply chain projects:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and convenient regional transportation links.

Investment policies that provide legal protections and preferential measures for qualifying foreign investors. Access to broader international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, but foreign participation is not prohibited. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. MAP production projects must comply with fertilizer management regulations and applicable technical standards, obtain the required production license and satisfy environmental approval requirements, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, or EIA.

Key Report Features



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 Vietnamese MAP importers, including contact information and purchasing activity.

Trade data: Import quantity, value, price, country of origin and major supplier information for 2023-2026.

Market analysis: Data-driven and market-oriented assessment of import demand, supply sources, policies and industry trends.

Excel support: Structured source data designed for rapid screening, group management and batch contact. Strategic value: Practical insights for customer acquisition, supply chain planning, investment assessment, competitive positioning and risk management.

The Vietnam Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Import Guide 2023-2026 enables global suppliers and investors to identify qualified buyers, evaluate market potential and develop informed strategies for Vietnam's growing fertilizer sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Overview of Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (MAP) Importers in Vietnam by Year

3.1.1 Importers in 2023

3.1.2 Importers in 2024

3.1.3 Importers in 2025

3.1.4 Importers in 2026

3.2 Annual Importer Analysis

3.2.1 Total Import Scale

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Garsoni (Vietnam) Company Limited

Hai Binh Co, Ltd Gia Vu Fertilizer Company Limited

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