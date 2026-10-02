Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast 2026 To 2030 By Cancer Type, Product, And Care Setting AI, Liquid Biopsy, And Companion Diagnostics Drive Global Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on personalized medicine, liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics with insights for test pricing, R&D investment, demand planning and global lab expansion. Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer. Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product and Place with Executive and Consultant Guides and Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cancer molecular diagnostics market has returned to a strong growth path, with momentum accelerating across every major segment. A comprehensive market report, Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer, examines the technologies, companies and commercial trends influencing this rapidly evolving global industry. The analysis includes a dedicated section on Cancer Companion Diagnostics, an emerging market segment that is reshaping cancer testing, treatment selection and laboratory services. More than 140 companies are profiled, giving analysts, laboratory leaders, healthcare organizations, investors and strategic planners a detailed view of the competitive landscape. The report evaluates the market forces supporting company growth and valuations, while identifying the technologies expected to influence future demand for cancer molecular diagnostic testing. Key cancer diagnostics market trends covered in the report include:

personalized medicine

pharmacogenomics

liquid biopsy

minimal residual disease testing

emergence of new economies with large markets physician diagnostics being displaced by new intelligent diagnostic tests Technical advances in companion diagnostics are creating new commercial opportunities for laboratories, diagnostic developers and healthcare providers. These developments support a dynamic and expanding global market in which specialized laboratories can serve patients across multiple countries. The growing adoption of advanced molecular testing is also changing how organizations approach facilities planning, clinical capacity, technology investment and future testing requirements. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer provides hundreds of pages of market intelligence designed to support practical business and operational decisions. Purchasers can use the data to assess cancer molecular diagnostics market size, evaluate growth opportunities, forecast demand for new testing regimes and compare emerging technologies. The report also supports decisions related to laboratory expansion, hospital planning and research investment. A complete list of current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules is included to provide detailed insight into test pricing. This information can help laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic companies evaluate reimbursement conditions, model potential revenue and plan clinical testing services with greater precision. The report includes detailed market breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions, offering geographic insight into established and emerging cancer diagnostics markets. Purchasers may also request a detailed breakout for any country in the world, enabling organizations to evaluate specific national opportunities, market conditions and potential demand. Customization work, segment specific breakouts, assistance and ongoing support are included free of charge with every report. Support is also normally available without additional charges for organizations seeking specific cancer molecular diagnostics growth projections or market size estimates for new technology tests. This added analytical assistance allows purchasers to apply the research directly to strategic planning, product development and clinical facilities forecasting. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the report to estimate future testing volumes, identify capacity requirements and prepare for changes in cancer diagnostic workflows. Diagnostic manufacturers, biotechnology companies and investors can use the competitive profiles and market forecasts to assess research priorities, partnership opportunities and commercial potential. By combining company profiles, technology analysis, reimbursement information, geographic breakouts and customized support, Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer delivers an actionable resource for organizations participating in the global cancer molecular diagnostics and companion diagnostics markets. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Cancer MDx - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cancer MDx

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Segments

3.1.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.1.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2 Industry Structure

3.2.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.2.2 Economies of Scale

3.2.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.2.4 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

4.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

4.1.3 Aging Effect

4.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

4.1.5 Regulatory Retreat

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Falling Prices

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Wellness has a Downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

4.3.11 Multiplexing and Foundation One

4.3.12 Pharmacogenomics Technology

4.3.13 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

5 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Biodesix Revenues up

5.3 Waters to buy Becton unit

5.4 QuidelOrtho refocuses with LEX acquisition

5.5 Guardant Health Guardant360 Tissue

5.6 AccuStem Sciences & EmeritusDx partner for Lung Cancer Screening

5.7 LetsGetChecked LaunchesHereditary Cancer Test

5.8 Guardant Health's Colorectal Test New Status

5.9 Tempus xT CDx

5.10 OneCell Diagnostics Raises $16M

5.11 A. Menarini to use Nucleix Bladder Cancer Test

5.12 Foundation Medicine, Repare Therapeutics to Develop CDx

5.13 NHS Declines to Accelerate Grail Galleri Implementation

5.14 GeneDx Sees Growing Demand for Testing

5.15 Thermo Fisher and Bayer to Develop CDx for Cancer Therapies

5.16 ClearNote Health Expands Into Immunotherapy Monitoring

5.17 Foundation Medicine to Collaborate on CDx for Lung Cancer

5.18 Qiagen and Myriad Genetics Partner to Develop Cancer CDx

5.19 Lung Cancer Data Heralds Shift for Hummingbird Dx

5.20 PamGene Awarded €7.5M for Immunotherapy Test

5.21 Grail Cancer Test Faces New Clinical Questions

5.22 Freenome Acquires Cancer Dx Firm Oncimmune

5.23 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Haystack Oncology

5.24 Ultima Genomics, Genome Insight Partner on WGS for Cancer Patients

5.25 Digital Pathology Meets Cancer Sequencing

5.26 Exact Sciences Preps Expanded Oncology Portfolio

5.27 Qiagen Details Oncology Plans for Digital PCR Platform

5.28 Sema4 Exiting Reproductive Health Screening

5.29 Thermo Fisher Introduces Cancer Profiling Assay

5.30 Genomic Test IDs Cysts Likely to Progress to Cancer

5.31 Naveris to Commercialize Virus-Related Cancer Tests

5.32 Larger Liquid Biopsy Panels Loom

5.33 Halo Diagnostics to Offer Genomic Profiling Tests

5.34 BillionToOne Raises $125M

5.35 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow

5.36 German MDx Firm Mainz Biomed Raises $10M in IPO

5.37 Guardant Health Q3 Revenues Up 27 Percent

5.38 BforCure Raises $2.3M to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer Detection

5.39 Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

5.40 Labcorp, GeneCentric Partnering on Development of RNA-Based Cancer Diagnostics

5.41 Grail Gets Approval for Galleri Multicancer Test

5.42 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

5.43 Datar Cancer Genetics Expands to Dx and Screening

5.44 HTG Molecular Diagnostics: HTG Transcriptome Panel

5.45 PacBio's Omniome Acquisition Shortens Path to Clinical

5.46 Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

5.47 Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

5.48 Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

5.49 Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

5.50 AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

5.51 Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

5.52 Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

6 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Acuamark Diagnostics

6.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.6 Admera Health, LLC

6.7 Aethlon Medical

6.8 Agilent

6.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.10 Anchor Dx

6.11 ANGLE plc

6.12 ARUP Laboratories

6.13 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.14 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.15 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.17 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.18 BillionToOne

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 Biocartis

6.21 Biocept, Inc.

6.22 Biodesix Inc.

6.23 BioFluidica

6.24 BioGenex

6.25 BioIVT

6.26 Biolidics Ltd

6.27 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.28 Bioneer Corporation

6.29 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.30 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.31 Bio-Techne

6.32 Bioview

6.33 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.34 Burning Rock

6.35 C2i Genomics

6.36 Cardiff Oncology

6.37 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.38 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.39 Celemics

6.40 CellCarta

6.41 CellMax Life

6.42 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.43 Charles River Laboratories

6.44 Circulogene

6.45 Cizzle Biotech

6.46 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.47 Clinical Genomics

6.48 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.49 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.50 Diagnologix LLC

6.51 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.52 Dxcover

6.53 Element Biosciences

6.54 Enzo Biochem

6.55 Epic Sciences

6.56 Epigenomics AG

6.57 Erythra

6.58 Eurofins Scientific

6.59 Exact Sciences

6.60 Fabric Genomics

6.61 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.62 Freenome

6.63 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.64 Fujirebio

6.65 Fulgent Genetics

6.66 Fyr Diagnostics

6.67 GeneDx Holdings

6.68 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.69 Genetron Holdings

6.70 GenomOncology

6.71 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.72 Guardant Health

6.73 HansaBiomed

6.74 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.75 iCellate

6.76 ICON PLC

6.77 Illumina

6.78 Incell Dx

6.79 Inivata

6.80 INOVIQ

6.81 Invitae Corporation

6.82 Invivogen

6.83 Invivoscribe

6.84 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.85 Lucence Health

6.86 Lucid Diagnostics

6.87 Lunglife AI Inc

6.88 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.89 MDx Health

6.90 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.91 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.92 Metabiomics Corp

6.93 Millipore Sigma

6.94 Miltenyi Biotec

6.95 miR Scientific

6.96 Myriad Genetics

6.97 Nanostring

6.98 NantHealth, Inc.

6.99 Natera

6.100 NeoGenomics

6.101 NGeneBio

6.102 Novogene

6.103 Oncimmune

6.104 Oncocyte

6.105 OncoDNA

6.106 Oncohost

6.107 OraLiva

6.108 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.109 PamGene

6.110 Panagene

6.111 Personalis

6.112 Perthera

6.113 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.114 Precipio

6.115 PrecisionMed

6.116 Predicine

6.117 Predictive Oncology

6.118 Prenetics

6.119 Promega

6.120 Qiagen

6.121 QuidelOrtho

6.122 Rarecells SAS

6.123 RareCyte

6.124 Revvity

6.125 Roche Diagnostics

6.126 S2 Genomics

6.127 Screencell

6.128 Sherlock Biosciences

6.129 Siemens Healthineers

6.130 simfo GmbH

6.131 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.132 Singular Genomics

6.133 Singulomics

6.134 SkylineDx

6.135 Standard BioTools

6.136 Stemcell Technologies

6.137 Stilla Technologies

6.138 Sysmex Inostics

6.139 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.140 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.141 Todos Medical

6.142 Ultima Genomics

6.143 Variantyx

6.144 Vela Diagnostics

6.145 Veracyte

6.146 VolitionRX

6.147 Vortex Biosciences

6.148 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

7 The Global Market for MDx Cancer

7.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type -Final Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth

7.3 Global Market by Product Type - Overview

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Product Type

7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Product Type - Base/Final Comparison

7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Product Type - Base Year

7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Product Type -Final Year

7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Product Type - Share by Year

7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Product Type - Segment Growth

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Place

7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Comparison

7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Place -Final Year

7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segment Growth

8 Global Market by Cancer Type

8.1 MDx Breast Cancer

8.1.1 Table Breast Cancer Testing - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth

8.2 MDx Colorectal Cancer

8.2.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Testing - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Testing Growth

8.3 MDx Cervical Cancer

8.3.1 Table Cervical Cancer Testing - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Cervical Cancer Testing Growth

8.4 MDx Lung Cancer

8.4.1 Table Lung Cancer Testing - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Testing Growth

8.5 MDx Prostate

8.5.1 Table Prostate Testing - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Prostate Testing Growth

8.6 MDx Melanoma Cancer

8.6.1 Table Melanoma Cancer Testing - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Melanoma Cancer Testing Growth

8.7 MDx Blood

8.7.1 Table Blood Testing - by Country

8.7.2 Chart - Blood Testing Growth

8.8 MDx Companion Dx Development

8.8.1 Table Companion Dx Development - by Country

8.8.2 Chart - Companion Dx Development Growth

8.9 MDx Other Cancer

8.9.1 Table Other Cancer Testing - by Country

8.9.2 Chart - Other Cancer Testing Growth

9 Global Market by Product Type

9.1 MDx Instruments

9.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

9.2 MDx Reagents

9.2.1 Table Reagents - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Reagents Growth

9.3 MDx Software and Services

9.3.1 Table Software and Services - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Software and Services Growth

10 Global Market by Place

10.1 MDx Clinical Laboratory

10.1.1 Table Clinical Laboratory - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Clinical Laboratory Growth

10.2 MDx Pharmaceutical

10.2.1 Table Pharmaceutical - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Pharmaceutical Growth

10.3 MDx Research

10.3.1 Table Research - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Research Growth

11 Cancer Treatment and Trials

11.1 FDA Approvals by Year and Application

11.2 Clinical Trials Starts

11.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.4 FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests

12.5 FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests

List of Tables [28]

List of Figures [43]

Companies Featured



10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Acuamark Diagnostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Aethlon Medical

Agilent

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ARUP Laboratories

AVIVA Systems Biology

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

BillionToOne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

C2i Genomics

Cardiff Oncology

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Celemics

CellCarta

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Circulogene

Cizzle Biotech

Clearbridge Biomedics

Clinical Genomics

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dxcover

Element Biosciences

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Erythra

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

Fyr Diagnostics

GeneDx Holdings

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

ICON PLC

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

INOVIQ

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

J&J Innovative Medicine

Lucence Health

Lucid Diagnostics

Lunglife AI Inc

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Metabiomics Corp

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Myriad Genetics

Nanostring

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene

Oncimmune

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oncohost

OraLiva

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PamGene

Panagene

Personalis

Perthera

PGDx (Labcorp)

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Predicine

Predictive Oncology

Prenetics

Promega

Qiagen

QuidelOrtho

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

S2 Genomics

Screencell

Sherlock Biosciences

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Stemcell Technologies

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Todos Medical

Ultima Genomics

Variantyx

Vela Diagnostics

Veracyte

VolitionRX

Vortex Biosciences Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

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