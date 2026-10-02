Solar Thermal Collector Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Type, Application, And Region, 2026-2035 Industrial Decarbonization Drives 8.28% CAGR And $75.44B Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Solar Thermal Collector Market: Analysis by Type; Application; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar thermal collector market is projected to grow from USD 34.05 billion in 2025 to USD 75.44 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Rising conventional energy costs, industrial decarbonization initiatives, supportive government policies, and demand for sustainable heating solutions are strengthening the global market outlook.

Solar thermal adoption is shifting from primarily residential installations toward commercial, industrial, and district heating projects. This transition reflects the technology's ability to support larger thermal loads across manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, healthcare institutions, hospitality properties, and urban energy infrastructure. Government incentives, carbon reduction mandates, and renewable heating regulations are expected to accelerate deployment across these applications.

Market Developments and Competitive Trends

Leading HVAC manufacturers, including Viessmann, Bosch, Daikin, and Vaillant, are expanding their solar thermal portfolios through acquisitions and integrated climate solution strategies. By combining renewable heating, cooling, and building energy technologies, these companies are positioning solar thermal collectors within comprehensive energy management platforms.

Specialist manufacturers also remain important to global supply and innovation. Austria-based GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH maintains a significant contract manufacturing role for multiple international brands. The combination of HVAC industry consolidation, specialized production capabilities, and broader distribution networks is expanding access to solar thermal technology and reshaping the competitive landscape.

Key Solar Thermal Collector Market Drivers

Higher energy costs and geopolitical instability are increasing demand for alternatives to fossil fuel-based heating. Industrial, commercial, and residential users are seeking systems that can reduce long-term operating expenses while limiting exposure to fuel supply constraints and price volatility.

Solar thermal collectors are particularly attractive in facilities with substantial and consistent hot water or process heat requirements. Hotels, hospitals, dormitories, gyms, manufacturing sites, and district heating networks can achieve stronger project economics because of their sustained thermal demand. The growing focus on energy security and emissions reduction is expected to reinforce investment throughout the forecast period.

Technology and Market Opportunities

Advances in collector design, selective coatings, thermal storage, and system integration are improving efficiency and reliability. High-performance selective coatings increase solar radiation absorption while limiting thermal loss, supporting higher output and stronger returns across a wider range of operating conditions.

Continued product development is also expanding the potential for solar thermal collectors in industrial process heat and urban heating systems. Integration with HVAC equipment, heat pumps, thermal storage, and building management platforms may further improve system flexibility and commercial competitiveness.

Market Challenges

High initial investment remains a major barrier to solar thermal collector market growth. Collector purchases, supporting equipment, and installation costs can discourage residential and commercial buyers, particularly in developing economies with limited financing options.

Although operating savings can strengthen the long-term value of solar thermal systems, restricted access to affordable capital and insufficient upfront incentives may delay adoption. Financing programs, tax benefits, rebates, and policy support will remain important for reducing investment barriers and improving project viability.

Solar Thermal Collector Market Segmentation

By application, the Commercial segment generated the largest share of global market revenue in 2025. Hotels, hospitals, dormitories, and gyms represent strong adoption opportunities because their consistent hot water requirements support efficient system utilization.

By type, Non-Concentrating collectors accounted for 82% of total revenue in 2025. Their market leadership is supported by straightforward system architecture, limited mechanical complexity, and the use of accessible materials such as copper, aluminum, and toughened glass.

By Type



Concentrating Non-Concentrating

By Application



Commercial

Residential Industrial

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific held the largest global solar thermal collector market valuation in 2025, led by China. The country has developed an extensive installed base of thermosyphon solar thermal collectors over the past two decades, supporting its influence on global production, demand, and technology development.

Regional momentum is increasingly supported by targeted building regulations and product innovation. Shandong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu have introduced mandatory solar thermal requirements for new residential buildings under 100 meters in height. These policies are driving demand for Balcony Wall-Hung Collectors, particularly specialized flat plate systems installed on south-facing balconies. This product category is expanding at a CAGR of 18%, helping counter slower demand in mature rural markets and reinforcing Asia-Pacific's leadership.

Leading Market Participants



Solimpeks

Alternate Energy Technologies

Apricus Solar Co. Ltd.

Absolicon Solar Collector AB

GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

Heliodyne Inc.

HTP Comfort Solutions LLC (Ariston Thermo USA LLC)

Sun earth

Sunerg Solar S.R.L

Sun Maxx Solar L.L.C.

Sunrain

TVP Solar Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

