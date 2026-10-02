The Ensign Group Announces Expansion Into Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it expanded into Florida with the acquisition of the following operations:



Bay Park Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 101-bed skilled nursing facility located in Sarasota, FL;

Carrabelle Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 90-bed skilled nursing facility located in Carrabelle, FL;

Cedar Hill Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Jacksonville, FL;

Davenport Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a healthcare campus with 60 skilled nursing beds and 66 independent living units located in Davenport, FL;

Greenville Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 58-bed skilled nursing facility located in Greenville, FL;

Lake Haven Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 104-bed skilled nursing facility located in Dunedin, FL;

Monticello Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 60-bed skilled nursing facility located in Monticello, FL; and Shores Post-Acute and Rehabilitation, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Port Saint Joe, FL.

Each facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and subject to a long-term triple net lease. This acquisition was effective as of October 1, 2026.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of“Englewood Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation”, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility located in Pensacola, Florida. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

“We are thrilled to enter Florida and are very excited about the opportunity we have to bring our clinically focused operating model to the local communities there,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“Throughout our history, we have been thoughtful and deliberate when entering new states, seeking opportunities where exceptional local leadership, strong community ties and long-term growth potential align with our operating philosophy. In the case, one of our most seasoned leaders presented a plan to plant the Ensign flag in Florida, ensured that he was leaving his previous role to an outstanding leader and moved to Florida to meet people, learn the dynamics in the state and to evaluate and select our first deal there. We are excited to make this investment into one of the largest and most dynamic healthcare markets in the country, and we believe these operations provide an outstanding first step into the state.”

Forrest Peterson, President of Everglades Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Florida-based subsidiary, added“We look forward to partnering with the dedicated caregivers already serving these communities and supporting them as they continue delivering high-quality care for residents and patients across Florida. We are anxious to work together to improve the clinical quality of these operations and to live by proven cultural and operational principles that have transformed hundreds of operations over several decades.”

Ensign also announced that it acquired the operations of seven facilities in Colorado comprised of 760 additional skilled nursing beds and 47 independent living units. All seven facilities are operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and are subject to a long-term triple net lease.

In addition, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of four facilities in Washington comprised of 532 additional skilled nursing beds. Each of these facilities is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

Additionally, Ensign announced that, through subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., it acquired the real estate assets of five facilities that had previously been operating under third-party triple net leases. These facilities total 755 skilled nursing beds and are now subject to long-term leases with subsidiaries of Standard Bearer.

As of today, Ensign's growing portfolio consists of 418 healthcare operations, which includes 50 senior living operations, across 18 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 189 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 418 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500,...

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.