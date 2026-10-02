Global Semiconductor Memory Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2032 AI Data Centers, Evs, And Edge AI Drive 8.8% CAGR And $374 Billion Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize investment in AI data centers, EV and autonomous vehicle memory, and next-gen NVM for edge AI, guided by the Growth Matrix and competitive analysis Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Memory Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global semiconductor memory market report delivers qualitative and quantitative analysis for 2022-2032, covering market size, growth trends, demand factors, competitive conditions, investment opportunities, and forecasts. According to the study, the global automotive semiconductor memory market was valued at USD 176.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 374.00 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The market assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, providing regional insights into evolving demand, industry developments, and growth prospects. The report combines primary and secondary research to evaluate the factors shaping the global semiconductor memory industry, including technological advances, capital requirements, application trends, and changing customer needs. Key Semiconductor Memory Market Findings Market Drivers

Exponential expansion of AI-driven data centers and hyperscale computing infrastructure. Rising silicon content and memory requirements in autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). Market Restraints High capital expenditure (CapEx), manufacturing complexity, and cyclical price volatility. Market Opportunities Commercialization of next-generation non-volatile memory (NVM) technologies for edge AI applications. The competitive analysis applies Porter's five forces model to examine industry rivalry, supplier influence, buyer position, barriers facing new entrants, and emerging opportunities. The report also includes a Growth Matrix identifying product categories and geographic markets that existing companies and new participants may consider for investment, consolidation, expansion, or diversification. Semiconductor Memory Market Segmentation The global semiconductor memory market is segmented by type and application, enabling analysis of established technologies, emerging solutions, end-user demand, and revenue opportunities. Companies Profiled in the Report

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung

SK HYNIX INC.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION Each company profile evaluates relevant product portfolios, revenue, SWOT analysis, strategic developments, and competitive positioning. This coverage supports benchmarking across major semiconductor memory manufacturers and highlights how leading participants are responding to demand from AI infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, telecommunications, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, and medical applications. Report Deliverables

Detailed analysis of the global semiconductor memory market and its major regional markets.

Market size estimates and forecasts through 2032.

Assessment of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, and technology trends.

Coverage of semiconductor memory types and key application categories.

Competitive intelligence and company profiles for prominent market participants. Growth Matrix analysis highlighting priority products and geographic investment areas. The report provides decision-makers, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders with actionable intelligence on the global semiconductor memory market. Its integrated analysis supports strategic planning, opportunity assessment, competitive benchmarking, market entry evaluation, and long-term investment decisions through 2032. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $176.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $374 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Semiconductor Memory Market Highlights

2.2. Semiconductor Memory Market Projection

2.3. Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Semiconductor Memory Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Semiconductor Memory Market

Chapter 4. Semiconductor Memory Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Semiconductor Memory Market

5.2. Company Profiles

5.2.1. IBM Corporation

5.2.2. Infineon Technologies AG

5.2.3. Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

5.2.4. Macronix International Co., Ltd.

5.2.5. Micron Technology, Inc.

5.2.6. Samsung

5.2.7. SK HYNIX INC.

5.2.8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

5.2.9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

5.2.10. TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Chapter 6. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

6.1. SRAM

6.2. MRAM

6.3. DRAM

6.4. Flash ROM

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. IT & Telecommunication

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.6. Medical

7.7. Others

Chapter 8. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by Region 2024-2032

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Semiconductor Memory Market by Country

8.1.3.1. The U.S. Semiconductor Memory Market

8.1.3.1.1. The U.S. Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.1.3.1.2. The U.S. Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.1.3.2. Canada Semiconductor Memory Market

8.1.3.2.1. Canada Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.1.3.2.2. Canada Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.1.3.3. Mexico Semiconductor Memory Market

8.1.3.3.1. Mexico Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.1.3.3.2. Mexico Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market by Country

8.2.3.1. Germany Semiconductor Memory Market

8.2.3.1.1. Germany Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.2.3.1.2. Germany Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.2.3.2. United Kingdom Semiconductor Memory Market

8.2.3.2.1. United Kingdom Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.2.3.2.2. United Kingdom Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.2.3.3. France Semiconductor Memory Market

8.2.3.3.1. France Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.2.3.3.2. France Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.2.3.4. Rest of Europe Semiconductor Memory Market

8.2.3.4.1. Rest of Europe Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.2.3.4.2. Rest of Europe Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market by Country

8.3.3.1. China Semiconductor Memory Market

8.3.3.1.1. China Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.3.3.1.2. China Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.3.3.2. Japan Semiconductor Memory Market

8.3.3.2.1. Japan Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.3.3.2.2. Japan Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.3.3.3. India Semiconductor Memory Market

8.3.3.3.1. India Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.3.3.3.2. India Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.3.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market

8.3.3.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.3.3.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Semiconductor Memory Market by Sub-region

8.4.3.1. Latin America Semiconductor Memory Market

8.4.3.1.1. Latin America Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.4.3.1.2. Latin America Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.4.3.2. Middle East Semiconductor Memory Market

8.4.3.2.1. Middle East Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.4.3.2.2. Middle East Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

8.4.3.3. Africa Semiconductor Memory Market

8.4.3.3.1. Africa Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

8.4.3.3.2. Africa Semiconductor Memory Market by Application

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