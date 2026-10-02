Global Grid Scale Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Renewables And Long Duration Storage Propel Market To USD 56.62 Billion At 26.52% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third-party ownership lowers upfront costs, while partnerships, M&A, advanced chemistries and smart energy management accelerate deployment and maximize renewable-storage returns

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grid scale battery market is entering a period of rapid expansion, supported by rising renewable energy capacity, declining battery manufacturing costs and increasing demand for reliable power infrastructure. According to the research report "Global Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook, 2030", the market was valued at more than USD 14.25 Billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed USD 56.62 Billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 26.52% from 2026-2031.

Technology improvements are strengthening the commercial viability of grid-scale battery energy storage systems. Higher production volumes, manufacturing automation and more efficient assembly processes are reducing unit costs. Advanced cathode and anode materials, including nickel-rich layered oxides, lithium iron phosphate and silicon-based anodes, are improving energy density, cycle life and system performance. Developments in cell stacking, packaging and battery management systems are also enabling greater storage capacity while supporting operational safety and stability.

Major market participants include BYD Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and other battery manufacturers, technology providers and energy companies. Competitive strategies include strategic partnerships, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain investments and expanded research and development. General Electric also offers advanced battery platforms for peak demand management, grid stabilization and renewable energy integration.

Key Grid Scale Battery Market Drivers



Rapid renewable energy deployment: Expanding solar and wind capacity is increasing the need for grid-scale battery storage. Batteries help utilities manage fluctuations in renewable generation, reduce curtailment, support grid balancing and limit dependence on fossil fuel based peaker plants.

Government incentives and energy policies: Renewable energy targets, storage mandates, tax credits, subsidies, grants and low interest financing are improving project economics. Supportive regulatory frameworks are encouraging utilities and independent developers to include battery storage in long-term grid planning.

Declining technology costs: Economies of scale, automated manufacturing and advances in battery chemistry are lowering capital costs and expanding the range of commercially viable applications. Growing grid reliability requirements: Rising electricity demand, aging power infrastructure and extreme weather risks are increasing investment in assets that can provide frequency regulation, peak shaving, load shifting and backup power.

Market Challenges



High upfront capital expenditure: Large-scale projects require substantial investment in battery modules, power conversion equipment, grid interconnection, land, permitting, construction and safety systems. Financing can remain difficult in markets where storage revenue streams are uncertain.

Market framework limitations: Some electricity markets do not adequately compensate batteries for their multiple services. Unclear grid codes, tariff structures and ownership rules can affect project bankability and delay deployment. Supply chain and operational considerations: Access to critical materials, equipment availability, recycling infrastructure and fire-safety requirements remain important factors in project development and long-term asset management.

Technology and Investment Trends

The market is shifting toward advanced battery chemistries and longer-duration energy storage. Lithium iron phosphate, solid state, flow batteries and hybrid systems are receiving increased investment due to their potential advantages in safety, lifespan, scalability and discharge duration. Distributed battery installations at substations, renewable energy sites and customer locations are also helping reduce transmission constraints and improve local grid resilience.

Long duration energy storage solutions capable of supplying electricity for 10 hours or more are becoming increasingly important as power systems incorporate higher levels of renewable generation. These technologies can support extended peak periods, reduce renewable energy curtailment and strengthen grid performance during supply disruptions.

Lithium-ion Batteries Lead by Chemistry

Lithium-ion batteries represent the leading chemistry segment because of their high energy density, fast response time, modular design, long cycle life and improving cost competitiveness. These systems can be scaled from smaller installations to multi megawatt hour utility projects and are widely used for frequency regulation, peak shaving, load shifting, renewable energy integration and backup power.

Ongoing improvements in thermal management and battery management systems are enhancing operational reliability. However, alternative chemistries are gaining attention for applications that require longer discharge periods, reduced reliance on specific critical materials or different safety characteristics.

Renewables Remain the Leading Application

Renewables are the largest and fastest growing application segment in the global grid scale battery market. Storage systems paired with solar and wind projects allow operators to optimize dispatch, reduce curtailment and improve project returns. Government decarbonization targets, corporate clean energy commitments and investment in smart grid technologies are further supporting demand for renewable plus battery projects.

Microgrids and distributed energy systems are also contributing to market growth. Digital monitoring, forecasting tools and energy management software allow operators to coordinate generation, storage and electricity consumption more efficiently.

Third-party Owned Systems Gain Market Share

Third-party owned models are the leading and fastest growing ownership segment because they reduce upfront expenditure for utilities and other end users. Under these arrangements, specialized providers finance, own, operate and maintain battery assets, while customers obtain storage capacity through service contracts, leasing agreements or power purchase arrangements.

This structure transfers construction and operational risks to experienced providers while offering access to established supply chains, technical expertise and performance guarantees. It can also accelerate deployment in markets where utilities face capital constraints or regulatory uncertainty.

APAC Holds the Largest Regional Share

APAC leads the global grid scale battery industry due to rapid electricity demand growth, extensive renewable energy development and supportive government policies. China, India, Japan and South Korea are investing in battery storage to strengthen energy security, manage grid fluctuations and advance national decarbonization goals.

The region also benefits from a strong battery manufacturing base, established supply chains and access to major technology providers. Continued investment in solar, wind, digital infrastructure and power transmission is expected to support further grid-scale battery deployment across utility, industrial and commercial applications.

Recent Industry Developments



July 2025: Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy, Mitsubishi Estate, Samsung C&T and Osaka Gas broke ground on a 25 MW/50 MWh battery facility in Hokkaido, with operations targeted for 2027.

July 2025: Noval Solar began operating a 3.85 MWh Tesla Megapack system in Ibaraki Prefecture featuring advanced spark-arrestor fire-safety technology.

January 2024: LG Energy Solution Vertech announced plans to construct 10 grid-scale battery storage facilities across the United States to support renewable energy integration and reduce carbon emissions. June 2023: LGEN Sol commissioned a 100 MW grid-scale battery storage project in India to strengthen energy security and support renewable power integration.

Report Scope



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Market Segmentation



By Battery Chemistry: Lead-acid, Sodium-based, Redox Flow, Lithium-ion and Others

By Application: Renewables, Peak Shifting, Ancillary Services, Backup Power and Others By Ownership: Third-party Owned and Utility Owned

The report evaluates market value and forecasts, major growth drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, competitive developments, profiled companies and strategic recommendations for participants in the global grid scale battery market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Global Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Battery Chemistry

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Ownership

6.7. Standard Coverage for Regional and Country Market Outlooks

6.7.1. Regional Coverage: Market Size by Value, Market Share by Country, and Market Size and Forecast by Battery Chemistry, Application, and Ownership

6.7.2. Country Coverage: Market Size by Value and Market Size and Forecast by Battery Chemistry, Application, and Ownership

7. North America Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Regional Market Analysis

7.2. Country Market Outlooks

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

8. Europe Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

8.1. Regional Market Analysis

8.2. Country Market Outlooks

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. United Kingdom (UK)

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Greece

9. Asia-Pacific Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

9.1. Regional Market Analysis

9.2. Country Market Outlooks

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. Japan

9.2.3. India

9.2.4. Australia

9.2.5. South Korea

10. South America Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

10.1. Regional Market Analysis

10.2. Country Market Outlooks

10.2.1. Brazil

10.2.2. Argentina

10.2.3. Colombia

11. Middle East & Africa Grid Scale Battery Market Outlook

11.1. Regional Market Analysis

11.2. Country Market Outlooks

11.2.1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

11.2.2. Saudi Arabia

11.2.3. South Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1. Standard Company Profile Coverage: Company Snapshot, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Geographic Insights, Business Segment & Performance, Product Portfolio, Key Executives, and Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. Tesla, Inc.

12.6.3. BYD Company Limited

12.6.4. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

12.6.5. Hitachi, Ltd.

12.6.6. GE Vernova Inc.

12.6.7. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

12.6.8. EnerSys

12.6.9. Fluence Energy, Inc.

12.6.10. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

12.6.11. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.6.12. Toshiba Corporation

12.6.13. Acumuladores Moura S.A.

12.6.14. Exide Industries Limited

12.6.15. Guoxuan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

12.6.16. Waaree Energies Limited

12.6.17. EVE Energy Company, Limited

12.6.18. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

12.6.19. Svolt Energy Technology Co. Limited

12.6.20. Invinity Energy Systems

12.6.21. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Annexure

14.1. FAQs

14.2. Notes

List of Figures [36]



List of Tables [86]

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