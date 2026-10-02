Ground Support Equipment Market By Power Source, Type, And Application - Global Forecast 2026-2035 Electrification And Automation Propel Growth To USD 12.92 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source; Type; Application - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ground support equipment (GSE) market is entering a period of sustained growth as airports, airlines, and ground handlers modernize operations, expand capacity, and pursue lower-emission technologies. Valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.50% from 2026 to 2035.

Airport terminal expansion and modernization remain central to market growth. Rising passenger volumes are prompting airports worldwide to invest in larger, more efficient facilities that can accommodate increased aircraft movements, baggage flows, cargo activity, and traveler demand. These investments are creating demand for reliable ground support equipment that can improve apron efficiency, reduce aircraft turnaround times, and support consistent airport operations.

Market Consolidation and Sustainable GSE Development

The ground support equipment market is experiencing increased consolidation as manufacturers pursue acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand product portfolios, strengthen technical capabilities, and accelerate sustainable equipment development. In January 2024, Oshkosh Corporation completed its approximately USD 800 million acquisition of JBT AeroTech. The transaction combined Oshkosh's manufacturing scale with JBT AeroTech's aviation technology portfolio, strengthening its position in the global GSE industry.

Consolidation is enabling leading suppliers to integrate engineering expertise, production capacity, and product innovation. This trend is particularly important as airport operators seek comprehensive equipment solutions that support productivity, regulatory compliance, fleet electrification, and long-term environmental targets.

Automation Drives Operational Transformation

Automation is becoming a significant growth driver for the ground support equipment market. Airports and ground handlers are increasingly evaluating autonomous GSE to improve operational consistency, reduce labor dependence, enhance safety, and optimize apron activity. In 2025, Aurrigo secured regulatory approval for its autonomous technology at more than 60 airports worldwide, demonstrating growing industry confidence in driverless airport equipment.

As autonomous systems advance from trials to commercial deployment, automated ground support equipment is expected to play a larger role in aircraft handling, baggage transportation, and other repetitive airside operations. Adoption will depend on regulatory approvals, systems integration, infrastructure readiness, and the ability to operate safely in complex airport environments.

Electrification Creates Opportunities and Infrastructure Challenges

Environmental performance is reshaping GSE design and procurement. Airlines, airports, regulators, and service providers are prioritizing equipment that lowers carbon emissions, improves energy efficiency, and supports sustainability targets. These requirements are creating commercial opportunities for manufacturers of electric, hybrid, and next-generation ground support equipment.

However, the transition from diesel-powered fleets to electric GSE requires substantial infrastructure investment. Airports must install charging networks, reinforce electrical systems, and ensure reliable access to power in high-demand apron areas. The cost, technical complexity, and operational disruption associated with these upgrades remain major barriers to rapid electrification, particularly at airports with aging infrastructure or limited grid capacity.

Ground Support Equipment Market Segmentation

Passenger Handling remained the leading application segment in 2025, supported by the recovery and continued expansion of global air passenger traffic. Higher traveler volumes are increasing demand for equipment used in boarding, deplaning, baggage movement, and passenger transportation.

Non-Electric equipment, including diesel and hybrid-powered systems, continued to lead the market by power source. Its position reflects limited charging availability, grid constraints, and the operational requirements of heavy-duty airport applications. Powered GSE generated the largest revenue share by type due to the higher selling prices and technical complexity of equipment such as tugs, belt loaders, and ground power systems.

Market Segments

By Type



Powered GSE Non-powered GSE

By Application



Aircraft Handling

Passenger Handling Cargo Handling

By Power Source



Electric

Non-Electric Hybrid

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

North America Leads the Global GSE Market

North America accounted for 30.02% of the global ground support equipment market in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by airport modernization programs, established aviation infrastructure, and growing investment in electric GSE. Regulatory initiatives associated with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are also encouraging airlines, airports, and ground handlers to replace conventional diesel-powered fleets with cleaner alternatives.

Fleet modernization can help aviation stakeholders meet emissions requirements, reduce greenhouse gas output, and improve air quality around airport facilities. Continued investment in charging capacity and electrical infrastructure will be essential to maintaining North America's position as a leading market for sustainable ground support equipment.

Leading Ground Support Equipment Companies



Aero Specialties Inc.

Cavotec Group

Global Ground Support LLC

JBT Corporation

JCB

Jungheinrich AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Mallaghan

Oshkosh Aerotech LLC

Textron Inc.

TLD Group

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

Tronair

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. Other Prominent Players

The ground support equipment market outlook remains positive as passenger traffic growth, airport expansion, autonomous technology, and sustainability initiatives reshape airside operations. Manufacturers capable of delivering reliable, efficient, and environmentally aligned GSE solutions are expected to benefit from airport fleet modernization through 2035.

Key Attributes

