South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 37.4% CAGR Unlocks Off-The-Shelf Platform, Solid Tumor, And CDMO Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capital-efficient licensing, scalable allogeneic platforms and CDMO partnerships can accelerate market entry and lower per-dose costs in South Korea.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source, Target Antigen, Indication, Route of Administration, End User and Sales Forecast - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea CAR-NK cell therapy market is estimated at USD 0.02 billion in the current year and is projected to reach USD 0.35 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 37.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising cancer incidence, government investment in regenerative medicine, expanding cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities, and increased clinical development activity.

South Korea is strengthening its position as a regional center for CAR-NK research and commercialization. The Advanced Regenerative Bio Act, R&D incentives, expedited regulatory pathways, advanced clinical infrastructure, and established biomanufacturing capacity create a favorable environment for domestic and international developers. Companies including GC Cell, NKGen Biotech, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, UCI Therapeutics, and DAAN Biotherapeutics are advancing the market through pipeline development, licensing agreements, and strategic collaborations.

Key Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Scalable NK-cell manufacturing is a major factor shaping the South Korea CAR-NK cell therapy market. Platforms based on cord blood, peripheral blood, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and established NK cell lines are attracting investment because of their allogeneic, off-the-shelf production potential. These approaches may also provide favorable safety characteristics compared with CAR-T therapy, including lower risks of cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, and graft-versus-host disease.

Partnership-led development is becoming an important market-entry strategy. Domestic pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology firms are increasingly sharing development costs, technical expertise, and commercialization rights through licensing and co-development agreements. Examples include Daewoong Pharmaceutical's collaboration with UCI Therapeutics and GC Cell's 2025 licensing agreement with DAAN Biotherapeutics.

Hematological malignancies currently account for the primary focus of South Korean CAR-NK development due to established tumor targets and greater immune cell accessibility. However, solid tumors represent a significant emerging opportunity as developers pursue candidates targeting more complex tumor microenvironments. Hospitals and specialized cancer research institutes, particularly academic medical centers in the Seoul metropolitan area, are expected to remain the leading end users because they possess the infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise required for treatment administration and patient monitoring.

South Korea's contract development and manufacturing capacity also represents a strategic advantage. Companies such as Samsung Biologics and SK bioscience, supported by major academic and clinical institutions, could serve domestic developers and international sponsors seeking Asia-Pacific cell therapy production capabilities.

Market Challenges

The South Korea CAR-NK cell therapy market continues to face clinical, manufacturing, and commercial barriers. Limited in-vivo persistence and expansion of infused NK cells may affect treatment durability, particularly when compared with established CAR-T therapies in certain hematological indications. Manufacturing iPSC-derived and genetically engineered products requires specialized facilities, rigorous quality control, and experienced technical personnel.

Reimbursement remains uncertain as national health insurance frameworks adapt to high-cost, single-administration cell and gene therapies. Most CAR-NK candidates are still in pre-clinical or early clinical development, creating risks related to small patient populations, limited long-term evidence, and uncertain commercialization timelines. Developers must also compete with clinically mature CAR-T products, monoclonal antibodies, and other oncology treatments. Continued clinical validation, manufacturing innovation, and engagement with regulators and payers will be critical to long-term adoption.

South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market Segmentation



By Cell Source: Cord Blood-derived NK Cells, Peripheral Blood-derived NK Cells, iPSC-derived NK Cells, and NK Cell Lines

By Target Antigen: CD19, CD22, BCMA, GPC3, CD33, and Other Tumor-associated Antigens

By Indication: Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors

By Route of Administration: Intravenous and Locoregional / Intratumoral By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Segment Insights

Allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cell platforms are expected to gain share over autologous approaches due to scalable manufacturing, shorter vein-to-vein turnaround time, and the potential for lower per-dose costs at commercial volumes. These characteristics align with the operational priorities of South Korea's centralized healthcare system.

Hematological malignancies currently lead the market, while solid tumor applications are forecast to expand at a faster relative rate through 2035. Hospitals and academic cancer centers are expected to account for most CAR-NK therapy administration because of their cell processing capabilities, oncology expertise, and patient monitoring resources.

Companies and Organizations Covered



Boryung

Curocell

DAAN Biotherapeutics

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

GC Cell

NKGen Biotech (formerly NKMax)

National Cancer Center, South Korea

Samsung Biologics (manufacturing partner) UCI Therapeutics

Report Coverage

The report provides market sizing, sales forecasts, pipeline assessment, company profiles, clinical trial analysis, and a review of partnerships, licensing agreements, funding activity, and strategic collaborations. It also evaluates competitive forces and the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the South Korea CAR-NK cell therapy market through 2035.

The analysis addresses market size and growth forecasts, leading companies, regulatory and reimbursement conditions, development barriers, competitive positioning, and comparisons with broader Asia-Pacific CAR-NK cell therapy trends. Segment-level insights cover cell source, target antigen, indication, route of administration, and end user.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Access data-backed revenue projections for the South Korea CAR-NK cell therapy market and its principal sub-segments.

Evaluate market drivers, risks, regulatory factors, and commercialization opportunities.

Identify potential customers, manufacturing partners, licensors, distributors, and investors.

Support market-entry, product development, licensing, and go-to-market strategies. Assess the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities across hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Additional Benefits



Complementary Excel data packs for analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team Free updated report if the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy

6.1.1. Key Characteristics of South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy

6.1.2. Key Applications of the South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy

6.1.3. Challenges Associated with South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy

6.2. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Source of Cell

9.2.2. Analysis by Target Antigen

9.2.3. Analysis by Indication

9.2.4. Analysis by Route of Administration

9.2.5. Analysis by End User

10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

10.2. Methodology

10.3. Overview of Peer Groups Based in South Korea

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Profile Framework

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Company Mission

11.1.3. Company Footprint

11.1.4. Management Team

11.1.5. Contact Details

11.1.6. Financial Performance

11.1.7. Operating Business Segments

11.1.8. Product Portfolio

11.1.9. MOAT Analysis

11.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. Boryung

11.2.2. Curocell

11.2.3. DAAN Biotherapeutics

11.2.4. Daewoong Pharmaceutical

11.2.5. GC Cell

11.2.6. NKGen Biotech (formerly NKMax)

11.2.7. National Cancer Center, South Korea

11.2.8. Samsung Biologics (manufacturing partner)

11.2.9. UCI Therapeutics

12. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.1. Recent Funding

12.2. Recent Partnerships

12.3. Other Recent Initiatives

13. SOUTH KOREA CAR-NK CELL THERAPY MARKET

13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

13.3. Demand Side Trends

13.4. Supply Side Trends

13.5. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.6. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

13.6.1. Conservative Scenario

13.6.2. Optimistic Scenario

13.7. Investment Feasibility Index

13.8. Cross-Segment Analytical Framework

13.8.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

13.8.2. Market Movement Analysis

13.8.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

13.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

13.9.1. Secondary Sources

13.9.2. Primary Sources

13.9.3. Statistical Modeling

13.10. Key Market Segmentations

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF CELL SOURCE

14.1. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Cord Blood-Derived NK Cells: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Peripheral Blood-Derived NK Cells: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for iPSC-Derived NK Cells: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for NK Cell Lines: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TARGET ANTIGEN

15.1. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for CD19: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for CD22: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for BCMA: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for GPC3: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.5. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for CD33: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.6. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Other Tumor-Associated Antigens: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF INDICATION

16.1. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Hematological Malignancies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Solid Tumors: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

17.1. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Intravenous: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market for Locoregional / Intratumoral: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

18.1. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market in Hospitals: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.2. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market in the Cancer Research Institutes: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3. South Korea CAR-NK Cell Therapy Market in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

20. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

21. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

22. REPORT CONCLUSION

23. TABULATED DATA

24. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Boryung

Curocell

DAAN Biotherapeutics

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

GC Cell

NKGen Biotech (formerly NKMax)

National Cancer Center, South Korea

Samsung Biologics (manufacturing partner) UCI Therapeutics

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