Asia-Pacific Human Biospecimen Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 Biobank Expansion And Precision Medicine Propel Market To $1.35 Billion At 11.54% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|58
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$455.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1350 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Human Biospecimen Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Increasing Product Launches and Regulatory Approvals
1.2.3 Increasing Collaboration between Players, Government Bodies, and Academia
1.3 Supply Chain Overview
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.4.1 Asia-Pacific
1.4.1.1 China
1.4.1.2 Japan
1.4.1.3 Singapore
1.4.1.4 Australia
1.4.1.5 India
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.5.2 Market Drivers
1.5.2.1 Rising Adoption of Annotated Human Biospecimens
1.5.2.2 Expansion of Biobanks and National Population Genomics Programs
1.5.2.3 Surge in Cell and Gene Therapies, CAR-T, and Advanced Modalities
1.5.3 Market Restraints
1.5.3.1 Pre-Analytical Variability and Poor Biospecimen Quality
1.5.3.2 Logistical, Storage, and Operational Challenges across the Biospecimen Lifecycle
1.5.4 Market Opportunities
1.5.4.1 Commercialization of Disease-Specific Rare-Disease Cohorts
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.5 China
2.2.5.1 Country Overview
2.2.5.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.6 Japan
2.2.6.1 Country Overview
2.2.6.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.7 India
2.2.7.1 Country Overview
2.2.7.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.8 Australia
2.2.8.1 Country Overview
2.2.8.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.9 South Korea
2.2.9.1 Country Overview
2.2.9.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.2.10 Rest-of-the-Asia Pacific
2.2.10.1 Country Overview
2.2.10.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Company Profiles
3.1.1 REPROCELL Inc.
3.1.1.1 Overview
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Data Sources
4.1.1 Primary Data Sources
4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
4.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion
4.1.4 Data Triangulation
4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
List of Figures [14]
List of Tables [5]
Companies Featured
- REPROCELL Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment