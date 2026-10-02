Global Zeolites Market: Size, Share, Products, Applications, Regional Trends And Forecast 2025-2032
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Zeolites Market - Products and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Zeolites market is projected to expand from US$13.3 billion in 2025 to US$19 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by sustained demand across detergents, oil refining & petrochemicals, building & construction, water & wastewater treatment, agriculture, and animal feed. Zeolites remain integral to industrial and environmental processes because of their ion-exchange, adsorption, catalytic, and molecular sieving properties.
Market expansion is being driven by rising construction activity, infrastructure modernization, increased investment in water treatment facilities, and continued consumption of zeolite-based fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts. Demand for environmentally responsible treatment technologies and industrial process optimization is also creating opportunities for natural and synthetic zeolite producers.
Natural Zeolites held a marginal market lead in 2025, while Synthetic Zeolites continued to play an important role in detergent formulations and refining applications. Building & Construction represented the largest application and is forecast to remain the fastest-growing segment through 2032.
Zeolites Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific dominated the global Zeolites market in 2025, accounting for 52.4% of revenue. The region is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032, exceeding the expected growth rates of other geographic markets. Its leadership is supported by rapid industrialization, major infrastructure programs, rising detergent consumption, expanding refining capacity, and investment in municipal and industrial water treatment.
By 2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to increase its global market share to 57.6%. Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market in 2025, followed by North America. Demand across these established markets is supported by environmental management requirements, industrial upgrades, construction activity, and the continued use of specialty zeolite products.
Zeolites Market Analysis by Product Type
Natural Zeolites accounted for approximately 50.4% of the market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, slightly faster than Synthetic Zeolites. This performance is expected to preserve their market leadership through 2032.
Clinoptilolite was the leading Natural Zeolites sub-type and is forecast to post the segment's fastest CAGR of 5.8%. Within Synthetic Zeolites, Type A held the largest share at 36.3% in 2025, followed by Type X. Type Y is projected to achieve the strongest growth among synthetic variants, registering a CAGR of 6.3% and increasing its share to 21% by 2032.
Zeolites Market Analysis by Application
Building & Construction accounted for 27.8% of the global market in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2025-2032 and reach US$5.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growth is linked to the increasing use of zeolites in moisture-control materials, adsorbents, and specialty construction additives.
Detergents remained another major application, reflecting established demand for zeolites in detergent formulations. Oil Refining & Petrochemicals is expected to rank as the second-fastest-growing application, supported by ongoing requirements for zeolite-based fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts. Water & Wastewater Treatment, agriculture, and animal feed provide additional avenues for market development.
Zeolites Market Report Scope
The global Zeolites market report provides value-based analysis by geographic region, product type, sub-type, and application. It covers the period 2022-2032, including projections for 2025-2032, and reviews major companies as well as recent corporate, product, and industrial developments affecting the competitive landscape.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2022-2025 Base Year: 2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032 Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline An Overview of Zeolites
- Structure of Zeolites Pore Structure Properties of Zeolites
- Ion Exchange Catalysis Adsorption
- Clinoptilolite Synthesis of Clinoptilolite Other Natural Zeolites
- Chabazite Stilbite Analcime Laumontite
- A Brief History Overview Synthesis of Zeolites Zeolite A (LTA) Zeolites X, Y and USY Zeolite ZSM-5 (MFI)
2. APPLICATIONS OF ZEOLITES
- Agriculture
- Fertilizer and Soil Amendment Pesticides, Fungicides and Herbicides Traps for Heavy Metals
- Chemistry and Structure of Zeolites for Detergents Detergents Builders: Functions and History Laundering Process and Zeolites Zeolites in Detergent Manufacture
- Oil Refining Catalyst Light Olefin Separation
- Industrial Wastewater Municipal Wastewater Drinking Water
- Gas Purification and Separation Medicine
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Albemarle Corporation (United States) ANTEN Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Arkema SA (France) Axens SA (France) BASF SE (Germany) Bear River Zeolite Co. (United States) Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand) Calgon Carbon Corporation (United States) Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co Ltd (China) Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK) (Germany) Clariant AG (Switzerland) DP Transcarpathian Zeolite Plant (Ukraine) Eurecat SA (France) Gordes Zeolite (Turkey) Honeywell UOP (United States) International Zeolite Corp. (Canada) IQE Group (Spain) JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (JGC C&C) (Japan) Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom) KMI Zeolite Inc. (United States) KNT Group (Russia) Milliporesigma (United States) National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) (India) Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co Ltd (China) PQ Corporation (United States) PT. D&W Internasional (Indonesia) Rota Madencilik As - Rota Mining Corp. (Turkey) Sachem Inc. (United States) Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology (Sript) (China) Sorbead India (India) St. Cloud Mining Company (United States) Teague Mineral Products (United States) Tosoh Corporation (Japan) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (United States) Zeocel Portugal Lda. (Portugal) Zeochem AG (Switzerland) Zeotech Corporation (United States) Zhengzhou Fulong New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Global Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Product Sub-Type
- Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Global Region Natural Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview of by Global Region
- Clinoptilolite Other Natural Zeolites
- Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Global Region Synthetic Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview of by Global Region
- Type A Synthetic Zeolites Type X Synthetic Zeolites Type Y Synthetic Zeolites USY Synthetic Zeolites ZSM-5 Synthetic Zeolites
- Zeolites Applications Market Overview by Global Region
- Agriculture Animal Feed Building & Construction Detergents Oil Refining & Petrochemicals Water & Wastewater Treatment Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type North American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type North American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type North American Zeolites Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of North American Zeolites Market
- The United States
- United States Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type United States Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type United States Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type United States Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Canadian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Canadian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Canadian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Canadian Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Mexican Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Mexican Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Mexican Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Mexican Zeolites Market Overview by Application
8. EUROPE
- European Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region European Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type European Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type European Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type European Zeolites Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of European Zeolites Market
- France
- French Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type French Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type French Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type French Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- German Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type German Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type German Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type German Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Italian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Italian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Italian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Italian Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Russian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Russian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Russian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Russian Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Spanish Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Spanish Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Spanish Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Spanish Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- United Kingdom Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type United Kingdom Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type United Kingdom Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type United Kingdom Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Rest of Europe Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Rest of Europe Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Europe Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Europe Zeolites Market Overview by Application
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Asia-Pacific Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Asia-Pacific Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market
- China
- Chinese Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Chinese Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Chinese Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Chinese Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Indian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Indian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Indian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Indian Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Japanese Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Japanese Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Japanese Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Japanese Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- South Korean Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type South Korean Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type South Korean Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type South Korean Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Application
10. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region South American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type South American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type South American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type South American Zeolites Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of South American Zeolites Market
- Argentina
- Argentine Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Argentine Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Argentine Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Argentine Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Brazilian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Brazilian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Brazilian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Brazilian Zeolites Market Overview by Application
- Rest of South American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Rest of South American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of South American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of South American Zeolites Market Overview by Application
11. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type Rest of World Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of World Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of World Zeolites Market Overview by Application
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
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