Global Zeolites Market: Size, Share, Products, Applications, Regional Trends And Forecast 2025-2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads zeolite demand, while construction, detergents, refining and water treatment create strategic opportunities across natural and synthetic products

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Zeolites Market - Products and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Zeolites market is projected to expand from US$13.3 billion in 2025 to US$19 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by sustained demand across detergents, oil refining & petrochemicals, building & construction, water & wastewater treatment, agriculture, and animal feed. Zeolites remain integral to industrial and environmental processes because of their ion-exchange, adsorption, catalytic, and molecular sieving properties.

Market expansion is being driven by rising construction activity, infrastructure modernization, increased investment in water treatment facilities, and continued consumption of zeolite-based fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts. Demand for environmentally responsible treatment technologies and industrial process optimization is also creating opportunities for natural and synthetic zeolite producers.

Natural Zeolites held a marginal market lead in 2025, while Synthetic Zeolites continued to play an important role in detergent formulations and refining applications. Building & Construction represented the largest application and is forecast to remain the fastest-growing segment through 2032.

Zeolites Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global Zeolites market in 2025, accounting for 52.4% of revenue. The region is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032, exceeding the expected growth rates of other geographic markets. Its leadership is supported by rapid industrialization, major infrastructure programs, rising detergent consumption, expanding refining capacity, and investment in municipal and industrial water treatment.

By 2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to increase its global market share to 57.6%. Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market in 2025, followed by North America. Demand across these established markets is supported by environmental management requirements, industrial upgrades, construction activity, and the continued use of specialty zeolite products.

Zeolites Market Analysis by Product Type

Natural Zeolites accounted for approximately 50.4% of the market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, slightly faster than Synthetic Zeolites. This performance is expected to preserve their market leadership through 2032.

Clinoptilolite was the leading Natural Zeolites sub-type and is forecast to post the segment's fastest CAGR of 5.8%. Within Synthetic Zeolites, Type A held the largest share at 36.3% in 2025, followed by Type X. Type Y is projected to achieve the strongest growth among synthetic variants, registering a CAGR of 6.3% and increasing its share to 21% by 2032.

Zeolites Market Analysis by Application

Building & Construction accounted for 27.8% of the global market in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2025-2032 and reach US$5.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growth is linked to the increasing use of zeolites in moisture-control materials, adsorbents, and specialty construction additives.

Detergents remained another major application, reflecting established demand for zeolites in detergent formulations. Oil Refining & Petrochemicals is expected to rank as the second-fastest-growing application, supported by ongoing requirements for zeolite-based fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts. Water & Wastewater Treatment, agriculture, and animal feed provide additional avenues for market development.

Zeolites Market Report Scope

The global Zeolites market report provides value-based analysis by geographic region, product type, sub-type, and application. It covers the period 2022-2032, including projections for 2025-2032, and reviews major companies as well as recent corporate, product, and industrial developments affecting the competitive landscape.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+

Key Topics Covered

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION



Product Outline

An Overview of Zeolites



Structure of Zeolites



Pore Structure



Properties of Zeolites





Ion Exchange





Catalysis

Adsorption

Natural Zeolites



Clinoptilolite



Synthesis of Clinoptilolite



Other Natural Zeolites





Chabazite





Stilbite





Analcime

Laumontite

Synthetic Zeolites



A Brief History



Overview



Synthesis of Zeolites



Zeolite A (LTA)



Zeolites X, Y and USY Zeolite ZSM-5 (MFI)

2. APPLICATIONS OF ZEOLITES



Agriculture



Fertilizer and Soil Amendment



Pesticides, Fungicides and Herbicides

Traps for Heavy Metals

Animal Feed

Building & Construction

Detergents



Chemistry and Structure of Zeolites for Detergents



Detergents Builders: Functions and History



Laundering Process and Zeolites

Zeolites in Detergent Manufacture

Oil Refining & Petrochemicals



Oil Refining Catalyst

Light Olefin Separation

Water & Wastewater Treatment



Industrial Wastewater



Municipal Wastewater

Drinking Water

Other Applications



Gas Purification and Separation Medicine

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS



Albemarle Corporation (United States)

ANTEN Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Arkema SA (France)

Axens SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bear River Zeolite Co. (United States)

Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (United States)

Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co Ltd (China)

Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK) (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

DP Transcarpathian Zeolite Plant (Ukraine)

Eurecat SA (France)

Gordes Zeolite (Turkey)

Honeywell UOP (United States)

International Zeolite Corp. (Canada)

IQE Group (Spain)

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (JGC C&C) (Japan)

Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom)

KMI Zeolite Inc. (United States)

KNT Group (Russia)

Milliporesigma (United States)

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) (India)

Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co Ltd (China)

PQ Corporation (United States)

PT. D&W Internasional (Indonesia)

Rota Madencilik As - Rota Mining Corp. (Turkey)

Sachem Inc. (United States)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology (Sript) (China)

Sorbead India (India)

St. Cloud Mining Company (United States)

Teague Mineral Products (United States)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (United States)

Zeocel Portugal Lda. (Portugal)

Zeochem AG (Switzerland)

Zeotech Corporation (United States) Zhengzhou Fulong New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

Global Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Product Sub-Type



Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Global Region



Natural Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview of by Global Region





Clinoptilolite

Other Natural Zeolites

Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Product Sub-Type



Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Global Region



Synthetic Zeolites Sub-Type Market Overview of by Global Region





Type A Synthetic Zeolites





Type X Synthetic Zeolites





Type Y Synthetic Zeolites





USY Synthetic Zeolites

ZSM-5 Synthetic Zeolites

Global Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Zeolites Applications Market Overview by Global Region





Agriculture





Animal Feed





Building & Construction





Detergents





Oil Refining & Petrochemicals





Water & Wastewater Treatment Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA



North American Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region

North American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

North American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

North American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

North American Zeolites Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of North American Zeolites Market



The United States





United States Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





United States Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





United States Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



United States Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Canada





Canadian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Canadian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Canadian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Canadian Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Mexico





Mexican Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Mexican Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Mexican Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Mexican Zeolites Market Overview by Application

8. EUROPE



European Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region

European Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

European Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

European Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

European Zeolites Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of European Zeolites Market



France





French Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





French Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





French Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



French Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Germany





German Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





German Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





German Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



German Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Italy





Italian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Italian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Italian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Italian Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Russia





Russian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Russian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Russian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Russian Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Spain





Spanish Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Spanish Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Spanish Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Spanish Zeolites Market Overview by Application



The United Kingdom





United Kingdom Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





United Kingdom Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





United Kingdom Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



United Kingdom Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Rest of Europe





Rest of Europe Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Rest of Europe Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Rest of Europe Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Europe Zeolites Market Overview by Application

9. ASIA-PACIFIC



Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

Asia-Pacific Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market



China





Chinese Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Chinese Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Chinese Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Chinese Zeolites Market Overview by Application



India





Indian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Indian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Indian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Indian Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Japan





Japanese Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Japanese Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Japanese Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Japanese Zeolites Market Overview by Application



South Korea





South Korean Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





South Korean Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





South Korean Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



South Korean Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Rest of Asia-Pacific





Rest of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Zeolites Market Overview by Application

10. SOUTH AMERICA



South American Zeolites Market Overview by Geographic Region

South American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

South American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

South American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

South American Zeolites Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of South American Zeolites Market



Argentina





Argentine Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Argentine Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Argentine Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Argentine Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Brazil





Brazilian Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Brazilian Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Brazilian Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type



Brazilian Zeolites Market Overview by Application



Rest of South America





Rest of South American Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type





Rest of South American Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type





Rest of South American Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of South American Zeolites Market Overview by Application

11. REST OF WORLD



Rest of World Zeolites Market Overview by Product Type

Rest of World Natural Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type

Rest of World Synthetic Zeolites Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of World Zeolites Market Overview by Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK

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