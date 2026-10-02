CSE Announces Final U.S. Sustainability Practitioner Cohort Of 2026

Advance your sustainability career with CSE's U.S. Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition, live online November 5, 6 & 9, 2026.

Live online training on November 5, 6, and 9 helps professionals strengthen reporting, Scope 3, supply-chain, and sustainability strategy skills.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advance Sustainability Career with CSE's Final U.S. Practitioner Cohort of 2026

The Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program helps American professionals strengthen their expertise, respond to evolving reporting and compliance requirements, and turn sustainability knowledge into measurable organizational value.

U.S. companies are entering a new phase of sustainability management. Regulatory requirements are evolving, expectations for reliable sustainability data are increasing, and companies face growing pressure to demonstrate how sustainability contributes to business performance.

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) will deliver its final U.S. cohort of the Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition, for 2026 on November 5, 6, and 9, 2026, through live online training.

The program helps professionals address four increasingly important business challenges:

1 complexity

2 data collection and Scope 3 emissions

3 integration and return on investment (ROI)

4 compliance

These challenges are becoming especially relevant as U.S. companies prepare for new climate disclosure requirements.

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, SB 253, requires qualifying U.S.-based companies doing business in California to disclose greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation covers Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, with Scope 3 reporting beginning in 2027.

For sustainability professionals, these requirements highlight the need to integrate carbon data, supplier information, reporting systems, internal accountability, and climate strategy into mainstream business management.

From Sustainability Requirements to Business Action

The Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition, helps professionals move from sustainability knowledge to implementation. Participants explore how to translate regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations into practical strategies that support risk management, operational resilience, innovation, and long-term business value.

The program combines live online training with guided learning, real-world case studies, interactive exercises, and practical tools.

A central part of the program is the development of a two-year Sustainability Action Plan, allowing participants to translate what they learn into priorities and actions relevant to their organization.

More Than 20 Years of Sustainability Training Excellence

Since 2009, CSE has certified more than 5,000 professionals and C-suite executives, including participants from many Fortune 500 companies and other leading U.S. and international organizations. Participants in CSE training programs have represented organizations including Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Chevron, Oracle, NASA, United Nations Federal Credit Union, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

CSE's wider international network includes more than 11,000 sustainability professionals across 90 countries, creating opportunities for participants to exchange knowledge and perspectives across industries and markets.

Addressing Critical Sustainability Challenges

The training addresses critical day-to-day challenges and equips participants with practical approaches in the following areas:

Regulatory Complexity

Sustainability professionals increasingly need to understand how state, federal, and international requirements may affect their organizations. California SB 253 illustrates this changing regulatory landscape and the growing importance of reliable emissions measurement and reporting systems.

The program helps participants understand relevant sustainability requirements and connect them with organizational priorities.

Sustainability Data and Scope 3

For many organizations, collecting reliable sustainability data remains one of the biggest implementation challenges. Measuring Scope 3 emissions can require information about purchased goods, transportation, business travel, investments, and other activities outside a company's direct operational control. This often involves gathering data from suppliers, customers, and logistics providers.

The program helps professionals understand how to establish stronger systems for collecting, managing, evaluating, and communicating sustainability information.

Business Integration and ROI

Companies increasingly need to demonstrate how sustainability supports business objectives. The training examines how sustainability connects with risk management, innovation, efficiency, investment decisions, resilience, reputation, and long-term value creation.

Participants explore how to integrate sustainability into business planning and establish priorities that support measurable organizational outcomes.

Supply-Chain Compliance

Supply chains play a critical role in sustainability management. Companies increasingly need better information about supplier emissions, environmental practices, sourcing risks, human rights considerations, and sustainability performance.

The program examines practical approaches to responsible procurement, supplier engagement, sustainability criteria, and supply-chain performance.

Building In-Demand Professional Skills for 2027

The November program is particularly relevant for sustainability managers, directors, and consultants; corporate affairs and communications teams; procurement and supply-chain leaders; operations executives; HR professionals; quality, health, and safety teams; investor relations professionals; and senior decision-makers.

Participants also benefit from interaction with professionals from different industries, allowing them to exchange practical experiences and expand their professional sustainability networks.

Upon successful completion of the certification requirements, participants earn the Certified Sustainability Practitioner credential and a digital Credly badge.

The November 5, 6, and 9 cohort is CSE's final U.S. Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program of 2026, providing professionals with an opportunity to strengthen their skills as organizations establish their sustainability, reporting, supply-chain, and climate priorities for 2027.

For program details and registration, visit the Certified Sustainability Practitioner Program webpage or contact....

About the Center for Sustainability and Excellence

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a global sustainability consulting, training, and research organization with more than 20 years of experience.

Since 2005, CSE has trained more than 11,000 professionals in 90 countries, including executives and professionals from Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations.

CSE supports organizations and professionals in sustainability strategy, reporting, climate action, carbon reduction, stakeholder engagement, circular economy, sustainable supply chains, and long-term value creation.

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