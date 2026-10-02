ASHR Publishes Product Principles For Digital Wellness

The new perspective sets out ASHR's approach to attention, interaction and session design

- Denis Davydov, Co-Founder of ASHRSHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ASHR, a digital wellness product built around guided interactive experiences, has published a product perspective explaining the principles behind its approach to session length, user choice, sensory design and completion.The publication addresses a central product question for digital wellness: how to create an engaging experience without making continued engagement the main measure of value.Consumer apps commonly use reminders, streaks, progress tracking, content libraries and continuous recommendations to support repeat use. ASHR's position is that these tools should be assessed against the purpose of the product. For a wellness experience, longer sessions and more frequent activity do not automatically indicate greater value.The perspective outlines the following product principles:· Short, complete experiences. ASHR sessions are designed to fit into an ordinary day while still providing a clear beginning, progression and finish.· Fewer decisions before the experience begins. The product provides a guided route into each session rather than requiring users to navigate an extensive catalog or configure a detailed program.· Purposeful sensory design. Visuals, sound, movement and haptic feedback follow the same progression and perform a defined role within the experience.· Technical complexity managed by the product. The underlying systems should make the experience responsive and coherent without adding work for the user.· A clear point of completion. When a session has delivered its intended experience, the product communicates that it is complete rather than immediately directing the user toward additional content.“The goal is not to maximize the time a person spends with the product. The goal is to make that time useful.”Denis Davydov, Co-Founder of ASHRASHR applies these principles through guided sensory experiences that combine real-time 3D created in Unreal Engine 5, spatial and binaural audio, motion-based interaction and haptic feedback. The technologies are coordinated as one system, allowing each session to develop through visual, auditory and physical transitions without extensive setup or repeated instructions.The perspective does not propose abandoning engagement metrics. Completion, repeat use and time spent remain useful indicators, but ASHR believes they should be interpreted in relation to the purpose of the experience.A short completed session may represent a successful outcome when it gives the user a focused experience and allows them to continue with the rest of their day. Extending the interaction would not necessarily increase its value.ASHR's full perspective on attention and digital wellness product design is available in the article on the company's website.About ASHRASHR is an interactive digital wellness product built around short, guided experiences. It combines real-time 3D created in Unreal Engine 5, spatial and binaural audio, motion-based interaction and haptic feedback in one coordinated system.For more information, visit the ASHR website.

Vasily Polynov

ASHR

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ASHR Publishes Product Principles for Digital Wellness News Provided By VEYRA Capital October 02, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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