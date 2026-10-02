Alamein Africa Forum 2026: Live Coverage On Africa24

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

AFRICA24 Group ( ) brings you full coverage, live from Al Alamein (Egypt), from 2 to 4 October 2026, of the first edition of the Alamein Africa Forum, a biennial forum co-organised by the Government of Egypt, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

Al Alamein, Egypt's fourth new city, is hosting Heads of State and Government, senior political figures, leaders of financial institutions, private sector players and institutional investors, on the sidelines of the African Union's second 2026 annual high-level coordination meeting.

The Alamein Africa Forum is a leading economic and political event for the continent and for entrepreneurial boldness. The vision of African sovereignty championed by the Afreximbank Group, a major partner, is reflected in plenary sessions, sector panels, closed-door roundtables and B2B/B2G meetings dedicated to the key drivers of Africa's transformation: infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, manufacturing, critical minerals, health markets and intra-African trade.

AFRICA24 GROUP, TV MEDIA PARTNER AND LEADER OF THE AFRICAN NARRATIVE TOLD BY AFRICANS

In a rapidly changing global context marked by the promotion of the African narrative by Africans, AFRICA24 Group is the exclusive TV partner and a pillar of the Alamein Africa Forum. Through its unique coverage, AFRICA24 Group showcases a strategic continental platform designed to turn the African Union's Agenda 2063 into tangible economic results.

360° continental and global broadcasting with AFRICA24

AFRICA24 Group, the continent's leading TV and digital media group, available in 120 million households, is deploying an optimal set-up to provide full coverage of the ALAMEIN AFRICA FORUM 2026:



Live broadcasts of the opening ceremonies, economic forums and thematic panels, with our special correspondents;

Exclusive interviews with political decision-makers, leaders of financial institutions, investors and young African leaders attending in New Alamein; Immersive reports from all sessions and side events.

With AFRICA24 Group, together, let's transform Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.

Contact:

Communications Department – AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: ...

Tel.: +237 6 91 30 03 40 (WhatsApp only)

@africa24tv



ABOUT AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, AFRICA24 Group is the continent's leading TV & digital media publisher, with four full HD channels carried by the largest TV packages. The audience leader among the continent's decision-makers and senior executives, it offers:



AFRICA24 TV (French): pioneer of continental news in French;

AFRICA24 English: the benchmark for news on Africa's six regions;

AFRICA24 Sport: leader in sports news and competitions;

AFRICA24 Infinity: the only continental channel dedicated to the creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth;

MyAfrica24: the world's first HD streaming platform about Africa, available on all screens (TV, tablet, smartphone, computer); : the website for replays and content from the continent.



Avec le Groupe AFRICA24, more than 120 million households have access to Africa through the largest operators: Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell... The Group has 8 million subscribers across its digital platforms and social networks.

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