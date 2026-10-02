Las Vegas Restaurant Chain Reaches Rare Milestone

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 1:25 am - (1888PressRelease) Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill celebrates 25 years in business and shares its recipe for success.

LAS VEGAS - As Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated, a Las Vegas-born restaurant chain that serves old world Mexican flavors is also celebrating a major milestone - its 25th anniversary. Only approximately three to five percent of restaurants in Las Vegas are still around after 25 years and Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill is sharing their recipe for success.

“We started here in the Las Vegas Valley, and this great community has supported us as we have grown,” explained Ori'Zaba's President Jennifer Howell.“Along the way, we have made many enhancements to the business to best serve the evolving needs of our customers, create value for consumers and optimize operations.”

The company attributes its ongoing success to a blend of best practices:

. Market Differentiation: Ori'Zaba's menu is unlike any other in the area. It feeds the souls of guests with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens with the finest, freshest ingredients. People can taste the difference in their first bite, and try items they may not have ever experienced before such as horchata or ceviche.

. Variety: Since guests can pick burritos, Zaba bowls, nachos, tacos or salads for their entrée and then choose grilled chicken, grilled beef, shredded beef, grilled lime shrimp, battered fish or vegetarian for their protein, followed by the huge selection of toppings, the options seem endless. To keep the menu fresh, innovative featured items regularly change.

. Meeting Customers' Needs: Whether people would like in-restaurant dining, to-go, order ahead, delivery or catering, Ori'Zaba's offers it all and makes it convenient for the customer to choose their option and order.

. Loyal Customers: Some customers have been coming to Ori'Zaba's since they opened 25 years ago. This is not lost on the team at Ori'Zaba's. They created a strong loyal customer base with a cult-like passion and a loyalty program, Z.I.P., which quickly rewards people through the app with points toward free items, in-app-only specials, priority delivery and much more.

. Solid Team: With lots of long-term employees, including some team who have worked for the company since it opened 25 years ago, and low turnover amongst their management team, Ori'Zaba's stable, professional work environment makes it a great place to work. They embrace the diversity within their team, including creating training materials in both English and Spanish.

. Adapting Quickly: They are able to quickly pivot when marketplace changes happen. No matter what has been thrown their way (Covid restrictions, rising food prices, increased gas prices, etc.), they work internally and with their vendors to find and implement solutions.

. Technology: This tech-forward company is able to optimize productivity through their systems which impacts everything from point-of-sale, digital marketing platforms, to ordering uniforms. They use the technology to positively impact the customer experience, internal operations, vendor management and much more.

“I personally want to thank our wonderful customers and outstanding team,” added Howell.“We are so grateful and look forward to many more years of being part of the community.” Visit Zabas to learn more.

About Ori'Zaba's - Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori'Zaba's multiple locations can now be found throughout the greater Las Vegas area. To learn more, visit