Lumina Laundry Brings Professional Laundry And Dry Cleaning Service To Doorsteps In Noida

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 1:28 am - Lumina Laundry provides professional laundry and dry cleaning services in Noida with convenient doorstep pickup and delivery. Services include washing, ironing, dry cleaning, shoe cleaning, and home item cleaning.

NOIDA, INDIA - October 1, 2026 - Doing laundry is something everyone goes through on a daily basis. However, washing, ironing, or taking laundry to a dry cleaner can take time. Lumina Laundry is helping people by providing professional laundry and dry cleaning services that pick up from and deliver laundry to their homes.

With this service, users have the benefit to fix up a pickup date, choose a time slot for the pickup, and drop off laundry right at their home. After cleaning, the laundry is delivered back to their home. In this way, customers do not need to go to the laundry or dry cleaner every week.

Laundry Services for Everyday Clothes

Lumina Laundry provides a wide range of services based on the type of clothes. Customers can choose any service according to their own needs.

Services include Wash and Fold, Premium Laundry, Wash and Iron, and Steam Iron as this is used for regular clothes needing washing, folding and ironing.

The Dry Cleaning service is ideal for certain items that need special care. It is applicable to shirts, blazers, suits, and jackets, as well as to sarees and delicate clothes.

At Lumina Laundry, customers can also avail themselves of the Shoe Cleaning service. This means that they don't have to bother about cleaning themselves.

Cleaning Services for Home Items

Washing clothes should not be the only cleaning service that you consider. Different household things need detailing cleaning from time to time.

Cleaning services such as cleaning carpets, curtains, and sofas are provided by Lumina Laundry. Due to the size and fabric, it can be difficult for many to clean them at home.

Hence, Lumina Laundry focuses on providing services that will make the lives of customers easier by cleaning other items at the same time.

Easy Doorstep Pickup and Delivery

The main aim of Lumina Laundry is to make laundry simple for customers.

Rather than bringing garments to a store, customers can schedule a pickup from their residence. They can choose their preferred time for the pickup and hand over their laundry to the pickup team.

After laundering, the clothes will be packaged and returned to the customer's door.

This service may prove to be effective for working people, families, students, or any other individuals who have a busy schedule and are not able to go to a laundry shop often.

How Lumina Laundry Works

The process is simple and can be completed in a few steps:

1. Choose a Service:

Customers select the service they need, such as Wash & Fold, Wash & Iron, Dry Cleaning, Steam Ironing, or Shoe Cleaning.

2. Book a Pickup:

Customers choose a suitable pickup time and provide their clothes or other items.

3. Cleaning:

The items are cleaned according to the selected service and the type of item.

4. Doorstep Delivery:

After the cleaning is completed, the items are delivered back to the customer's doorstep.

This simple process helps customers save time and manage their laundry without making unnecessary trips.

Care for Different Types of Clothes

Different types of clothing do not necessarily have the same mode of cleaning. Ordinary clothes are usually laundered, while special clothing like suits, jackets, sarees, and delicate garments require dry cleaning.

Lumina Laundry provides various cleaning options for the customers to choose the most appropriate service based on the nature of their clothes.

The company offers a professional laundry and dry cleaning service and focuses on granting very convenient care for normal clothes while offering services especially for the clothing requiring special treatment.

Making Laundry Easy for People in Noida

For many people, finding time for laundry and dry cleaning can be difficult. Washing clothes, ironing them, visiting a shop, and collecting them again can take several hours.

Lumina Laundry helps reduce this effort by bringing pickup and delivery to the customer's doorstep.

The platform works with partner vendors to provide laundry, dry cleaning, ironing, shoe cleaning, and home item cleaning services. Customers can use the available services based on their needs.

About Lumina Laundry

Lumina Laundry is a doorstep laundry and dry cleaning platform based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It provides laundry, dry cleaning, ironing, shoe cleaning, and household item cleaning services through its partner vendors.

The services include Wash & Fold, Wash & Iron, Premium Laundry, Steam Ironing service, Dry Cleaning, Shoe Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Sofa Cleaning, Curtain Cleaning, and Pickup and Delivery.

Address: Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309

Phone: +91 9654820820

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