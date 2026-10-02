Readybid Declares October The Starting Line For Smarter 2027 Hotel Rfps As Corporate Travel Teams

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 2:35 am - For companies preparing their 2027 hotel programs, the opportunity begins before the first RFP invitation is sent. It begins with designing a better sourcing strategy.

San Diego, CA - 02 October 2026:

As corporate travel programs prepare for 2027, ReadyBid is encouraging travel managers and procurement teams to use October as a strategic reset point for their hotel sourcing programs rather than simply repeating another traditional RFP cycle.

The hotel RFP has historically been treated as an annual administrative event.

Hotels are invited. Rates are collected. Spreadsheets grow. Follow-up emails multiply. Negotiations take place. Agreements are finalized, and another sourcing season eventually begins.

ReadyBid believes corporate travel programs have an opportunity to approach the 2027 cycle differently.

Instead of starting with last year's hotel list and repeating the same process, companies can begin by asking a more valuable question: What should the hotel program accomplish next year?

The answer may include lower negotiated costs, stronger preferred hotel coverage, improved supplier competition, greater rate visibility, more relevant hotel options, better compliance, or simply less manual work for the travel team.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said October provides an ideal opportunity for companies to reconsider the structure of their hotel sourcing strategy.

“The strongest 2027 hotel RFP may not be the one with the most hotels or the longest questionnaire,” Friedmann said.“It is the one built around where employees are actually traveling, what the company actually needs, and where meaningful supplier competition can create value.”

That begins with demand.

Corporate travel patterns continue to evolve as companies open offices, expand customer relationships, launch projects, consolidate facilities, increase training, and change how employees collaborate.

The destinations that mattered two years ago may not represent the same opportunity today.

ReadyBid encourages procurement teams to examine current room-night activity before automatically rebuilding an existing preferred hotel portfolio.

Some destinations may deserve additional hotel competition.

Others may no longer generate enough demand to justify extensive sourcing.

New markets may have emerged.

Existing preferred properties may continue to perform strongly, while other locations may require new supplier options.

A smarter RFP begins with understanding those differences.

Hotel competition is another important component.

Automatically inviting only incumbent suppliers can limit the buyer's view of the market.

Qualified challenger hotels can provide alternative pricing, locations, amenities, and commercial terms that help procurement teams better understand available options.

ReadyBid helps corporate buyers identify hotels, distribute RFPs, collect supplier proposals, communicate with participating properties, issue counteroffers, and manage negotiations within a centralized workflow.

Automation can also change the economics of the sourcing process itself.

The administrative burden associated with hotel RFPs has traditionally limited how many properties or destinations a travel team can effectively manage.

Manual supplier outreach and follow-up consume time that could otherwise be spent evaluating proposals and negotiating agreements.

Automating repetitive workflow gives buyers greater capacity to focus on strategic decisions.

October can also be used to examine what happened after previous negotiations.

A negotiated rate does not automatically equal a successful hotel program.

Was the rate correctly available?

Did employees use the preferred property?

Did unexpected charges affect trip costs?

Did travelers consistently book another hotel?

Did room-night demand move to a different part of the market?

These questions can reveal opportunities that are not visible in the original RFP.

ReadyBid supports GDS rate verification and ongoing rate auditing, helping travel teams connect sourcing with the operational performance of negotiated hotel agreements.

The 2027 RFP can then become more than an annual price exercise.

It can become a structured review of the company's lodging strategy.

TMCs can use the same approach when preparing hotel sourcing programs for corporate clients.

Rather than simply carrying forward previous supplier lists, sourcing teams can examine changing travel patterns and identify markets where competition, negotiation, or portfolio adjustments deserve greater attention.

Supplier communication remains critical.

Hotels compete more effectively when they understand the opportunity.

Expected room nights, travel patterns, corporate requirements, and clear RFP instructions can give suppliers better context when deciding how to price and structure their proposals.

The result can be a more productive sourcing conversation for both sides.

Friedmann said the goal should be to make 2027 sourcing more intentional.

“October should not just signal another RFP season,” he said.“It should be the point where corporate travel teams decide what they want their next hotel program to do better.”

ReadyBid sees the next generation of hotel procurement moving toward greater automation, stronger data visibility, more targeted competition, and continuous attention to negotiated program performance.

For companies preparing their 2027 hotel programs, the opportunity begins before the first RFP invitation is sent.

It begins with designing a better sourcing strategy.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement organizations, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform supports hotel discovery, customizable RFP creation, automated supplier outreach and follow-up, hotel bidding, in-app communication, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, GDS rate verification, rate auditing, reporting, and preferred hotel program management.

ReadyBid is designed to help organizations move hotel sourcing away from fragmented spreadsheets and manual supplier communication toward a centralized, automated procurement workflow.

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